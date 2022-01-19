Patrick Smellie voted in as president of URTAJ

Some members of the United Racehorse Trainers' Association of Jamaica (URTAJ) yesterday at Caymanas Park held what other members believe to be a dispute general meeting where Patrick Smellie was elected as the new president after defeating Dale Murphy by 35 votes.

After a total of 51 trainers cast their votes, Smellie received 43 votes and Murphy, eight votes.

Murphy was then elected for the position of first vice-president with Maurice Crooks voted in as second vice-president and Richards Phillipps as the third vice-president. Crooks was also elected as treasurer. Executive members are Michael Beecham, Vincent Atkinson, Patrick Lynch, and David Powell.

Speaking about his elected members, Smellie said that he has a very good team to work with.

“We have a good slate of executive members, experienced and inexperienced members which is very good. But what I am sorry about is that some trainers came in late and were not able to vote as the invigilator and the representatives from the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) would not allow them to vote but that's fine. Our job now is to rally behind the profession and give representation in a meaningful manner,” Smellie said.

But there is concern in certain quarters regarding the holding of elections by the URTAJ, as many believe Ryan Darby is still the president of the URTAJ.

Darby, who has been promoting a general meeting of the URTAJ for February 17, 2022, said: “We are going about our business as usual as I have informed all concerned including the regulatory body and the promoting company and through various media outlets that the URTAJ, which I lead, will be having its election of officers on February 17 of this year. Right now that is all I have to say.”

But according to Smellie, the election that took place yesterday was approved under the Association's Law.

“It is not really a feeling, it is a movement that we have and it is not about one person, it is the entire group. There is no different feeling from last year or last week. The plan now is to try to unite everyone; all trainers and sit and have a proper discussion with Supreme Ventures so we can understand them and they can understand us and we can move forward as a proper team,” Smellie said.