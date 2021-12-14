Dream job!

INTERIM Head Coach Paul Hall says he firmly has his sights set on a long-term role with the Reggae Boyz despite being based in England where he guides the Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Under-23 football team.

Hall, previously Jamaica's senior men's assistant coach, replaces Theodore Whitmore who was relieved of his duties last week.

“Of course, if I'm offered the opportunity [in the longer term] to lead Jamaica — it's been a dream of mine for as long as I've been involved with Jamaica. So yes, of course, that's something that I'd seriously consider,” he said during a press conference hosted by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) yesterday.

Hall said his job in England will not get in the way of the Jamaican assignment.

“Jamaica hasn't been affected since I've been here. I'd never have taken the position if Jamaica would've been affected. I love Jamaica too much to make Jamaica be affected,” he insisted.

“QPR have given me their full support in what I'm doing. They've been fantastic in the way how they have supported me until now and they continue to offer their support,” the English-born former Jamaica forward explained.

While Hall's immediate task is to revive the country's faltering World Cup qualifying campaign, JFF President Michael Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday that a more extensive role is in the pipeline.

“It (Hall's role) is not just the qualifiers. We are looking long term, so we are going to put programmes in place to ensure it's a long-term exercise. As part of his contractual arrangement he's going to work closely with the coaches around the country, so we kind of bring them up to par,” Ricketts said.

Hall, who said he plans to meet with the former coach's backroom staff today, indicated he welcomes the chance to work with players and coaches across the island to develop a football culture and specific style of play.

“There are opportunities around the world but this one speaks the loudest for me and it always has done. It's more than just the World Cup, it's about getting cultures in Jamaica. It's about getting the Boyz and Girlz coaches up to the level… we want to get Jamaica to have world-class coaches throughout the island. We want to make sure that we get these practitioners to be the very best they can be,” he told journalists.

“I'd love to introduce a style of play to Jamaica that we can get the youngsters to understand that from a younger age group, to understand a pattern of play and how we go about things.

“We must not just rely on our athletic ability. We must create thinking players, we must create players who can receive balls and pass balls and really think — psychologically strong and resilient players. That's gonna take a long time but we must start with the young ones and try to instil it,” he said, while calling on football stakeholders to join hands.

“We have to utilise the options to develop youngsters, but everyone has to sit around the table.

“We've got the athletes, we've got the footballers, we've just got to get them together and really get them into a style of play that's recognisable around the world,” Hall said.

Hall has a Premier League diploma in coaching development and UEFA 'B' Level 3 and UEFA 'A' coaching certification, but he has limited experience at the senior international level.

He noted that his inexperience is not a deterrent.

“It's about utilising the people around me, making sure that if I've got any gaps they can help [to] fill the gaps,” he noted.

Jamaica's next Concacaf qualifier is set for January 27, 2022 against Mexico in Kingston.

The Reggae Boyz are sixth in the eight-team final-round qualifiers with seven points from eight matches. Canada are out front with 16 points, ahead of United States (15), Mexico (14), Panama (14) and Costa Rica (nine). Seventh-placed El Salvador have six points, while Honduras (three) are last. Each team is left to play six matches.

The top three nations in the region will progress automatically to the 2022 Fifa World Cup Finals, with the fourth-place finisher heading to an intercontinental play-off for one more spot to Qatar.