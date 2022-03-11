Peaky Blinders makes winning debut

Peaky Blinders makes winning debutFriday, March 11, 2022
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Peaky Blinders, running for the first time, made light work of three-year-old maidens with a 3 1/4-length win going five furlongs straight at Caymanas Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Trained by Steven Todd and sent off as a 3/1 shot with jockey Phillip Parchment in the saddle, the colt won the 1,000 metres event in a tidy 59.2 seconds, supplemented by splits 22.4 x 45.5 seconds.
Peaky Blinders came from off the pace running green to defeat Bugatti by 3 ¼ lengths with Prince Sanjay (Dane Nelson) third.
After the win by Peaky Blinders, a happy part-owner Anthony Shoucair shared his thoughts.
“ I am quite happy with the performance. We bought him ( Peaky Blinders) for $400,000, which is a small price at the sale. Ritchie Todd and I chose him, and we took the decision that we would be patient with him for he was very small, and we decided not to race him as a two-year-old to let him mature, and come to himself. We went along steadily and after Richie died, his son Steven took over the training responsibility and did a fabulous job with him; his groom as well, and all were on hand to share in the triumphant run.
“They all did a fine job getting Peaky Blinders ready to win on his maiden outing. Hopefully, he will go on from this plucky first start,” Shoucair said.
