Pearson a top acquisition this year, boasts Cavalier boss

The name Christopher Pearson was one of the most frequently called names in the just concluded schoolboy football season and it did not escape the ears of Cavalier FC Technical Director Rudolph Speid.

So much so that as soon as the season ended, he made it his mission to sign the 19-year-old to the club.

“He is one of the best acquisitions that we have had for this year,” Speid gushed after the attacking midfielder made his debut on Monday, scoring one goal and making an assist for the other, in Cavalier's 2-0 win over Molynes United.

“We chased him down relentlessly and we got him, because he clearly fit into the profile that we have. That type of touch player, thinking, very intelligent player. So, when we went through training, we were able to find a position that suited him just fine,” he continued.

Speid noted that based on the nature of Cavalier club, Pearson was always going to get the opportunity to play.

“Cavalier is a team that gives young players opportunities, so we just gave him his opportunity and he came up trumps for us.”

He was extremely pleased with the delivery of the free kick from Pearson that led to the first goal of the game.

“Ming just had the task of steering that one home because of the power and the accuracy of that free kick. We saw that he could do it in training so when he called for the free kick, we just gave it to him, and the rest is history.”

The second goal of the game was a penalty converted by Pearson, a cheeky “Panenka” that eluded the goalkeeper. The chipped effort, popularised by former Czech player Antonín Panenka, brought smiles to the face of Speid.

“The truth is, this is what coaches like, that is what the public likes to see, that is what everybody comes out to see. Of course, he did it so well…I was very pleased with what I saw, a lot of confidence there and this is what the public comes out to see.

“Of course, we need to win matches but the public needs to entertained, too,” he said.

Cavalier dominated the game from start to finish which was pleasing to Speid whose only disappointment was the margin of victory.

“The team was energetic from the word go. They dominated possession easily, but I am still a bit disappointed they were not able to convert some of the chances that we got, especially in the first half. But football is a game that even a 2-0 is a good victory, so we are thankful for it.”

Next up for Cavalier are the former league leaders Mount Pleasant FA which Speid expects to be a tough match.

“Next week we really have a hard match against Mount Pleasant, so we are getting ready for that game. If we are able to get a run, I think we will be catching the leaders soon.”

Cavalier will face third-place Mount Pleasant on Sunday at Sabina Park, starting at 3:00 pm.

—Dwayne Richards