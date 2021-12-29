PHOTO: PEP TALK

PHOTO: PEP TALKWednesday, December 29, 2021
|
Dr Dean Weatherly (left foregroud), head coach of the Cornwall College daCosta Cup team,
addresses members of the Manchester High team after last week Tuesday's ISSA/daCosta Cup
quarter-final Group 4 game at Green Pond High. Weatherly was giving the pep talk to the youngsters
at the behest of Manchester High Coach Vassell Reynolds, who told the Jamaica Observer that he
had spoken to Weatherly before the game and made the request, “win, lose or draw”. He said it
was not the first time he had sought outside help to inspire his players, having done so previously
with veteran Coach Patrick “Jackie” Walters. Reynolds said: “It is never only just about winning
trophies, it's always [about] what's best for the boys, and I try to expose them to different things
and people. Manchester High won Tuesday's game 2-1 to finish second in the group behind
Clarendon College, while Cornwall finished third. (Photo: Paul Reid)
