PHOTO: PEP TALK

Dr Dean Weatherly (left foregroud), head coach of the Cornwall College daCosta Cup team,

addresses members of the Manchester High team after last week Tuesday's ISSA/daCosta Cup

quarter-final Group 4 game at Green Pond High. Weatherly was giving the pep talk to the youngsters

at the behest of Manchester High Coach Vassell Reynolds, who told the Jamaica Observer that he

had spoken to Weatherly before the game and made the request, “win, lose or draw”. He said it

was not the first time he had sought outside help to inspire his players, having done so previously

with veteran Coach Patrick “Jackie” Walters. Reynolds said: “It is never only just about winning

trophies, it's always [about] what's best for the boys, and I try to expose them to different things

and people. Manchester High won Tuesday's game 2-1 to finish second in the group behind

Clarendon College, while Cornwall finished third. (Photo: Paul Reid)