Reggae Boyz Head Coach Paul Hall

1 Which high school did you attend?

Lea Mason in Birmingham, England.

2 What was it like playing for Jamaica and now as interim head coach?

Representing Jamaica was a privilege as a player and an even bigger privilege to lead and coach the national team.

3 What about you would surprise people?

I'm a qualified journalist. I studied journalism just before I retired from playing.

4 If it wasn't football what would you be doing?

Most of my friends growing up were chefs, so I think I would've gone down that career path. My mother encouraged me to cook from early, so I have a passion for that.

5 How do you measure success?

Success, to me, is going from one point to another and being able to chart improvement along the way.

6 What's your vision for your sport?

My vision for football in Jamaica is for there to be a pathway from the grass roots level all the way up to the national team.

7 What's your worst sporting moment?

Retiring from football.

8 What's your best sporting moment?

Representing Jamaica at the 1998 World Cup. Also, becoming interim head coach of Jamaica.

9 What's your favourite food?

Ackee and salt fish. I could eat it every day.

10 What's your favourite song and singer?

I love reggae music in all its forms. Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff are my favourites from the past. Lutan Fyah is also one of my favourites. My favourite songs are Could You Be Loved and The Harder They Come.