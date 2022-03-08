Personal best delights high jumper Rhianna Lugg

RHIANNA Lugg exceeded even her own expectations when she soared to a personal best 1.70m to win the Class Two girls' high jump at the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet at the National Stadium last Saturday.

She beat her personal best, set only last month, by a full centimetre in a flawless performance before finding 1.73m too much to overcome.

“I feel very excited and proud of myself. I have come a far way. I just had a PB at 1.60m about a month ago so I am very proud of myself,” she said after going higher than she had gone before.

Lugg was particularly pleased with the fact that she been mentally prepared to execute at the championships.

“I am happy, I had a good performance today [Saturday]. I didn't underperform and I am very glad that I came out here and executed.

“I had more confidence in myself today. I came out here and said that I am not going to doubt myself, because I have very low self-esteem,” she revealed.

“I took a deep breath and executed how I was supposed to, and I got it,” she said proudly.

Lugg's performance now puts her in contention to go to the CARIFTA Trials at the weekend, something that was not on her to-do list before now.

“I am excited because I didn't expect to go to CARIFTA Trials, because when I was growing up CARIFTA is a big thing for fast people so I didn't expect to go to CARIFTA, and I am glad and proud of myself that I made it this far.”

It didn't take her long to come up with a plan for the trials which will take place at the same venue between Friday and Saturday.

“For the high jump I want to go 1.85m and for the triple jump, possibly 13m,” she stated.

Lugg is hoping to cement her spot on the CARIFTA Games team in order to represent Jamaica for the very first time.

“I would feel very excited because to represent Jamaica…I'm not sixteen yet…to represent Jamaica is a big opportunity, so I am very excited to do that.”

— Dwayne Richards