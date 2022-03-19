Petersfield nurturing quality over quantity

PETERSFIELD, Westmoreland — Petersfield High's track and field coach, Machell Woolery admitted he was pleasantly surprised by his small team's performance at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships, and was also satisfied with what he saw at last weekend's Carifta Trials.

But he said the work is not near completion.

The Petersfield High teams, which Woolery described as being “in a rebuilding stage”, finished second in the girls' section and fourth in the boys' section of the COCAA championships held at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex on March 5. His athletes produced a number of top three finishes at the Carifta Trials last weekend at the National Stadium.

Sprint hurdler Alexis James has led the way, setting a Western Camps record in the Class 1 girls' 100m hurdles on her way to a double. She won won the Class 1 100m before registering her big personal best 13.16 seconds run — a world Under-20 leading time — to win the Under-20 hurdles last weekend.

Woolery said the focus is on the ISSA/GraceKennedy Championships as well as the World Under-20 Championships (WU20) set to be held in Cali, Colombia, in August.

“We performed better than I expected at Western Champs but we have not set any points target for Champs as we have a small team,” he told the Jamaica Observer earlier this week.

“But we hope to do the best we can. There are some decisions to be made such as doubling some athletes, looking at the bigger picture, but we will see — as at Champs we are trying to put in some quality performances.”

Royan Walters, who placed second in both the Under-20 boys' long and triple jumps at the Carifta Trials, and discus thrower Yekini Bowen are the athletes who have shown their credentials already.

But Woolery said: “Romario Stewart should do well in the 400m hurdles and has been improving nicely through the season. We also have some others on the girls' side, and [the] girls' Class 2 4x100m team should perform well.”

With a small team the experienced coach said he would be looking for quality over quantity as the season progresses. “We are working on quality performances all around; it's a rebuilding process,” he told the Observer.

“We have a few good athletes there and we are trying to get them up to world standard. This year is the World Under-20 Championships and we are trying to see if we can get some athletes in the team. Yes, so far we have some athletes that have been putting down some good performances, like Alexis and Royan.”

Woolery admitted that he was surprised by James' time in the 100m hurdles final on Sunday.

“I wasn't expecting that [although] I know she can run fast. That was a championships run and she will run better,” he said, but added a bit of caution.

“It's hurdles and you must get over the 10 barriers before you win. She will run well at Champs but her programme is being aimed at WU20 this year.”

Woolery gave up his job as a teacher at Petersfield for a similar one in Kingston, but is still in charge of the programme.

“I am there on weekends — Saturday and Sunday — and I send the programmes to the assistant,” he said, adding that he employs technology such as video analysis to aid with his remote coaching.

“Some athletes will come to Kingston for specialised work on weekends or school breaks, but I still have good assistants who I can trust,” he said.