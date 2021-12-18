PFJL announces return of Mount Pleasant Academy

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) has announced the return of Mount Pleasant Academy who will continue as the youth Ddvelopment sponsor going into the upcoming 2022 season of the Jamaica Premier League that is scheduled to start in January.

Further information on the partnership was announced at a press signing, where Vanie Clarke, principal director of Mount Pleasant Academy, spoke more about the programmes to be delivered. Under the COVID-19 measures, the implementation of the full partnership was limited, however, there is opportunity for execution in the coming year with the approval of the Government.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming season and our partnership includes a development programme for youth as part of our sponsorship. It is important that we understand that the Jamaica Premier League is growing so we need to ensure it has what it needs to develop.

“Our involvement with the league is essential, based on our commitment to Jamaica's football and it deserves the best support it can get. We are the basket of Jamaica's football so we want to ensure we do what is necessary to have a great upcoming season,” said Clarke.

Chris Williams, chairman of PFJL, reflected on Mount Pleasant Academy's return.

“We are happy to welcome back Mount Pleasant Academy as a league sponsor. As league sponsors, they demonstrate their contribution towards development of the Jamaica Premier League and football.

“When we consider the development of our football clubs, the priority should be the development of the players, especially if they want to win. Therefore, the support of Mount Pleasant Academy is significant towards the development and enhancement of the league and players,” shared Williams.