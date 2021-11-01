PFJL responds to erroneous reports on Jamaica Premier League

The Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) has come out strongly against reports that they suffered major losses in the administration of the just-concluded 2020-2021 Jamaica Premier League season.

Information surfaced yesterday of significant losses and debt that the clubs would be forced to repay, but the PFJL has released information that seems to rubbish the initial information that made its way around the Internet.

The PFJL has hailed as historic a number of things that it has been able to accomplish in its first season of administration of the league.

The PFJL has been able to secure almost $200 million in sponsorship, pay out almost $43 million to clubs, present financials 30 days after the season ended, hired and mobilised external auditors, and televised all of the games played in the season.

The PFJL has admitted to the loss of $8 million after an unnamed sponsor, who signed a contract for $88 million, defaulted on that particular contract.

One of the main issues that was addressed by the PFJL was that of prize money, which it insists will be paid this month, despite not giving an exact date for the payments to be made.

Proven, who provided a loan to the PFJL, is owed $29 million and that too will be repaid this month.

The PFJL has $7 million in the bank and $36 million is to be paid to them by sponsors in November.

The PFJL says that the Jamaica Premier League is a growing business and will need financial support from time to time; hence, the reason for taking the loan from Proven, but insists that things are improving as far as the product is concerned and is insistent that things are on the right trajectory as far as the development of the league goes.