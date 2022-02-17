Phillip, Seales leave Volcanoes staring at heavy defeat

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) – Windward Islands Volcanoes were staring a heavy innings defeat in the face after their batting imploded spectacularly on the second day of their second-round contest against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Replying to Red Force's first innings of 326, Volcanoes were bundled out for a meagre 98, to follow on by 228 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium on Wednesday.

Their innings was shredded by young fast bowlers Anderson Phillip (4-32) and Jayden Seales (3-31) who combined for seven of the wickets to fall.

Former West Indies Under-19 batting star Alick Athanaze top-scored with 33 but no other batsman passed 20 as Volcanoes never really recovered after slumping to 19 for three.

Batting a second time, Volcanoes fared little better, ending on 32 for three with Phillip again among the wickets with two for 15.

Heading into Thursday's penultimate day, Volcanoes still require a further 196 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Earlier, Red Force added precious runs after resuming the morning on 217 for five, Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva carrying his overnight 52 to a top score of 73 off 139 balls with eight fours.

Terrance Hinds carved out 57, striking four fours and a six off 109 deliveries and combining with Da Silva to post a crucial 72 for the sixth wicket.

Fast bowler Sherman Lewis, who played two Tests for West Indies four years ago, added two more scalps to end with five for 43.

Things fell apart quickly for Volcanoes with Teddy Bishop and Captain Kavem Hodge both perishing without scoring in the third over of the innings from Test seamer Seales.

And when Phillip accounted for veteran left-hander Devon Smith cheaply for 16 with the score on 19, Red Force were taking control of the encounter.

Resistance came Athanaze, who faced 52 balls and struck five fours, and Keron Cottoy (3) in a 25-run, fourth-wicket stand — the best of the innings — but once Phillip removed Cottoy, Volcanoes continued their free fall.

In Port of Spain, Devon Thomas extended his rich vein of form with another half-century as Leeward Islands Hurricanes continued to pummel Guyana Harpy Eagles on day two of their second-round contest here Wednesday.

Already with scores of 58 and 112 against Barbados Pride in the opening round of the championship last week, the 32-year-old hit a stroke-filled 72 to help propel Hurricanes to a massive 366 for five at Queen's Park Oval.

Test opener Kieran Powell extended his overnight 55 into a top score of 74, Montcin Hodge converted his overnight 51 into 71 while captain Jahmar Hamilton struck 48 and Terrance Warde, an unbeaten 46.

Having bundled out Harpy Eagles cheaply on Tuesday's opening day for a paltry 116, Hurricanes now hold a significant 250-run lead going into the penultimate day of the contest.