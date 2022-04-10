Phillip Williams to leave Tivoli

Former premier league champions Tivoli Gardens FC could be on the hunt for a new head coach after Phillips Williams expressed his intention to vacate the role.

When contacted by the Jamaica Observer on Saturday, Williams confirmed he will move on, but he was reluctant to delve into details.

When pressed further, the football coach admitted he has not formally tendered his resignation, but said he notified the club's hierarchy of his decision via text message “last week”.

He said he has not attended any practice session leading up to today's match day.

Williams insisted there was no animosity between him and the club but suggested there was a difference of views.

“Tivoli is my first club at this level and I've got so much experience [from it]. I still have a great relationship with the management and players and also the coaching staff. I did self-reflection about what it is that I want to be doing or where I want to take the club as a coach,” he told the Observer.

“What I have in mind — in terms of what I want to do, probably, that's where we part ways in terms of the direction in which I want to see the club going,” he continued.

Dawn Heron, the club president, declined to comment on the matter on Saturday. But the Observer has learnt that the parties are expected to meet this week.

Tivoli Gardens, who finished third in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) in the 2020-21 campaign, are eighth in the points standing this season with 13 points from 12 matches.

The west Kingston-based club's next JPL match is scheduled for this afternoon against Humble Lions FC at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex. In their last outing, Tivoli Gardens ended 1-1 versus Portmore United.

Glendon “Admiral” Bailey is expected to continue as the club's technical director.

Williams, who was in his third season as Tivoli's head coach, said the third-place finish in the last campaign — which was truncated because of the coronavirus pandemic — was the high point of his stint.

“Making it to the semi-finals and then finishing third was definitely the highlight of my tenure there. We had some good memories and… bringing in a lot of youngsters and giving them their first chance to play in the premier league is also another of my positive experiences there,” he said.

Williams heads the football coaching staff at St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS). The school's Under-16 team is competing in the quarter-final stage of the urban area football competition.

He led STATHS to the urban area Manning Cup (Under-19) final in 2017 and 2019. In 2018 he guided them to the semi-finals.