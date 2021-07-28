Photo of the day — July 28, 2021

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Brazil forward Ludmila (left) vies for the ball with Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali (right) and defender Lushomo Mweemba during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's Group F first-round football match at Saitama Stadium in Japan yesterday. (Photo: AFP)

