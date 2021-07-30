Photo of the day — July 30, 2021

Friday, July 30, 2021

Jamaica's Ricardo Brown (right) connects with a right hand against India's Kumar Satish during

their super heavyweight preliminary bout inside the Kokugikan Arena yesterday. (Photo: Collin Reid courtesy of Supreme Ventures, Courts, and Alliance Investments)

