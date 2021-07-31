PHOTO OF THE DAY

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Jamaica triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts in full stride as she competes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games in Japan on Friday.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT