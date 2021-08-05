PHOTO OF THE DAY — August 5, 2021

Thursday, August 05, 2021

USA's Sydney McLaughlin wins the women's 400m hurdles final setting a new world record

of 51.46 seconds during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on

Wednesday. Her compatriot Dalilah Muhammad (51.58secs), who won the silver, also lowered

the old mark. (Photo: AFP)

