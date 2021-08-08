PHOTO OF THE DAY — August 8, 2021

Jamaica's Janieve Russell, draped in her nation's flag, celebrates the bronze medal won in the women's 4x400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games inside the Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Other members of the team are Shericka Jackson, Roneisha McGregor and Candice McLeod. The Jamaicans clocked a season's best 3:21.24 minutes. The Americans copped gold in 3:16.85, while Poland bagged the silver in 3:20.53. (Photo: Collin Reid courtesy of Supreme Ventures, Courts & Alliance Investments)

