PHOTO OF THE DAY — Aug 1, 2021

Sunday, August 01, 2021

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo yesterday. Thompson-Herah stormed to victory in 10.61 seconds, equalling the second-fastest time in history. Her effort matched that of the USA’s Florence Griffiths-Joyner, who also has the fastest time on record of 10:49 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second and Shericka Jackson third to complete the Jamaican sweep. (Photo: AFP)

