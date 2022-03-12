Pinnock equals personal best at NCAA Indoor Champs

Jamaica's World Under-20 champion Wayne Pinnock of the University of Tennessee equalled his personal best mark of 7.92m to win the men's long jump on Friday's first day of the NCAA Division One Indoor Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Alabama.

It was a battle for first and second between two former Kingston College athletes as he beat Carey McLeod by a mere centimetre. McLeod jumped 7.91m twice to get the silver medal.

It is Pinnock's first major victory since he left high school after sitting out his first year at Tennessee.

A third Jamaican, Ryan Brown of the Univerity of Arkansas, was eighth with 7.45m.

Daniel Cope, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) champion from Clemson Univerity, was 15th in the men's weight throw with a best of 20.71m.

Asani Hylton of Stephen S Austin University was fourth after four events in the heptathlon with 3,346 points.

Hylton produced two personal best performances in the shot put and high jump disciplines and trails Kyle Garland of the University of Georgia (3592 points), Leo Neugebauer of the University of Texas (3562) and Andrei Iosivas of Princeton University (3551).

Hylton, the former Godfrey Stewart and Rhodes Hall High student, had a slow start, running 7.13 seconds for the 60m, the first event of the Heptathlon. He had a best mark of 7.15m in the long jump.

He then surpassed his previous best with a throw of 13.10m in the shot put, then won the high jump with 2.18m, like Garland, but the former won on the countback.

The top six and seven of the top eight athletes had personal best marks in the high jump.

Hylton, who has a personal best score of 5791 points in the Heptathlon, will continue on Saturday when he participates in the final three disciplines — the 60m hurdles, the pole vault and the 1,000m run.

Meanwhile, Davonte Burnett of the University of Southern California in the men's 60m, Wayne Lawrence of the University of Iowa in the men's 400m, and Vashaun Vascianna in the 60m hurdles all advanced to Saturday's finals.

