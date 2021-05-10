Pinnock targets long jump podium finish at Olympics

Following his impressive personal best of 8.08m in his seasonal debut in the long jump, promising Jamaican athlete Wayne Pinnock will be eyeing a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I definitely would love to get the experience at age 20 to accomplish something great. But not only to make the team but to be on the podium,” said Pinnock.

“For this season I will only be focusing on one event and next season I will continue with the hurdles,” he added.

The former Kingston College (KC) star, now at the University of Tennessee, finally made his long-awaited, much-anticipated seasonal debut having not competed in almost two years.

“To be honest, it was expected but I've been looking very impressive in training. But I didn't know I would open with eight metres,” Pinnock explained.

“But I just thank the Lord cause it's been almost two years since I've jumped. But I kept quiet, worked hard and let my success be my noise,” he continued.

Pinnock left KC in a hail of glory having won three gold medals in the process establishing records in the long jump and 110m hurdles. He was the first schoolboy to leap over eight metres.

The 2018 Under-20 World Championships bronze medallist turned up recently and reminded fans of his prowess with an impressive jump of 8.08m which puts him 13th in the world and third best Jamaican behind Tajay Gayle (8.27m) and his former schoolmate Shakwon Coke (8.16m).

It took Pinnock only two attempts to win the event despite fouling on his second jump and he promised that he has more in the tank for his fans.

“Well they should expect great things and I know I will improve on my distance. I just have to have that frame of mind to execute. But it takes perseverance and the mindset to do great,” said Pinnock.