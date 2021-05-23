Players draft to go ahead next week

ST JOHN'S, Antigua(CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) will stage the players draft on Tuesday, even as doubt remains over whether the first-class championship will be hosted later this year.

The draft, which will be held via video call, will be undertaken over two rounds, with each of the six franchises choosing the two players to add to their 13 previously retained.

Nearly 100 players will form the draft pool.

“The draft, now in its eighth year, demonstrates that CWI remains committed to our professional cricket structure and system, even in these times of uncertainty from the [novel coronavirus] pandemic,” said CWI's cricket Operations manager Roland Holder.

“The 90 regional players who will be awarded regional franchise contracts will be able to train and practise professionally, as CWI hopes for a return to normalcy in regional cricket later this year.”

Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who finished bottom of the table last season, will have the first pick, while champions Barbados Pride will have the sixth pick, in accordance with the inverted system for the draft which is based on the placings from the previous season.

Each franchise will have 90 seconds to make their selection in each round. If they fail to do so within the stipulated period they will be forced to wait until the end of the round.

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has put the first-class championship in danger, with the competition unlikely to be played this year due to logistical reasons.

Last year CWI had to abandon the season after eight of the 10 rounds because of the pandemic, and have struggled this year for a window in which to host even a shortened tournament.

Recently, CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said the board remained “optimistic and hopeful” about hosting the tournament, admitting it would be a difficult decision not to have a first-class championship this year.

The Super50 Cup was staged last February, with the six franchises contesting the tournament in Antigua.