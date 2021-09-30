Pollard helps Mumbai brush aside Punjab

Pollard helps Mumbai brush aside PunjabThursday, September 30, 2021
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard crossed a personal milestone and had a small hand in the final push for victory when Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.
Pollard struck a four and a six in 15 not out, as Mumbai chased down a target of 136 in overs to collect two points and strengthen their playoff chances.
Mumbai were dealt with two big blows when pacer Ravi Bishnoi had Rohit Sharma caught at mid-on for eight and bowled Suryakumar Yadav for a first-ball duck in the fourth over.
Mumbai were 16 for two, but Quinton de Kock and Saurabh Tiwary started to rebuild the innings. The pair kept the scorecard ticking and added a vital 45.
Mohammad Shami bowled de Kock for 27 in the 10th over, but Tiwary continued his good work and with Hardik Pandya took Mumbai past 90.
Tiwary fell for 45 caught behind to Nathan in the 16th over, bringing Pollard to the crease.
Pollard and Hardik advanced Mumbai's cause with a few lusty blows, setting upon Arshdeep Singh and Shami in the closing overs to take their side over the line.
Earlier, Punjab were kept under a tight rein, as Mumbai bowled with discipline in the powerplay and managed to strike in the sixth over, when Krunal Pandya got Mandeep Singh lbw for 15.
Pollard landed the massive blows in the seventh over, however, when he condemned out-of-form West Indies teammate Chris Gayle to another batting failure, having caught at long-off for one and Punjab captain KL Rahul caught at short fine leg for 21 for his 300th wicket in all Twenty20s.
Jasprit Bumrah then got the better of an lbw verdict to remove West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran for two and Punjab were reeling on 48 for four in the eighth over.
Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda added 61 for the fifth wicket to push Punjab past 100, but the Kings could not finish strongly and were limited to 135 for six.
