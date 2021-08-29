Pollard, Ramdin keep Royals winless as TKR notch first victory

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Kieron Pollard hit his 11th Caribbean Premier League (CPL) half-century and passed 2 000 career runs in the tournament as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) rebounded from their opening defeat with a six-wicket win over Barbados Royals here Friday night.

Asked to chase a modest 123 at Warner Park, TKR overcame an early innings stutter to overhaul their target with 19 balls to spare, and make up for their defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors the previous day.

With his side tottering on 38 for four in the eighth over of their run chase, Pollard arrived to blast an unbeaten 58 off 30 balls, in a critical unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 87 with fellow veteran Denesh Ramdin, whose 29 came from 31 deliveries.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir had mowed down the top order in a lethal spell to end with three for 21 from his four overs but Pollard lashed three fours and half-dozen sixes while Ramdin added a four and a six to turn the tables.

“I think batting those first couple overs [were important],” Pollard said in a post-match interview.

“Obviously we've both played a lot of cricket to understand what is needed and understand what they're going to come with and try to combat it.

“Sometimes in that scenario you have to try and absorb the pressure and when you get your chance, try to apply pressure. We know there's always going to be a small side with the breeze and were going to capitalise on that.

“Ramdin showed his quality again and we got over the line.”

Opting to bat, Royals got a top score of 30 from Azam Khan and opener Glenn Phillips chipped in with 24 but Royals' batting again flopped and they buckled for an inadequate 122 in the final over.

The damage was done by another left-arm pacer Isuru Udana whose five for 21 wrecked the innings, the last six wickets tumbling for 19 runs.

“We were a few runs short…we probably didn't give ourselves a fair chance. On this wicket, I still think it's bowler's paradise and for a batter you just have to give yourself time,” Royals skipper Jason Holder said after the side's second defeat on the bounce.

“The resources are there, we just have to click. Guys have just got to front up and take responsibility. Still only two games into the competition… so it's a good gauge to get a little bit of momentum.”

Phillips and Johnson Charles (13) put on 29 for the first wicket before both fell as Royals slumped to 42 for three at the end of the seventh over.

Azam hit a couple of fours and sixes in reviving the innings, first in a fourth-wicket stand of 32 with Shai Hope (20) and then in a fifth-wicket partnership of 29 with Kyle Mayers (2).

The game then appeared in the balance when Amir got Sunil Narine (0) to sky the second ball of the innings to mid off, shattered Lendl Simmons's stumps for five in third over and then had Colin Munro caught at slip for eight.

And when fast bowler Oshane Thomas hurried Tim Seifert (15) into an ill-advised pull resulting in a catch at deep square, Royals were scenting victory before Pollard and Ramdin quickly dashed their hopes.

Scoreboard

ROYALS

G Phillips c Seales b Udana 24

J Charles c wkp Ramdin b Udana 13

*J Holder c Hosein b Udana 3

+S Hope c Bravo b Hosein 20

Azam Khan c Simmons b Udana 30

K Mayers c Simmons b Narine 3

T Perera c Seales b Udana 6

A Nurse not out 8

H Walsh c wkp Ramdin b Rampaul 3

Mohammad Amir run out 1

O Thomas c sub (T Webster) b Rampaul 0

Extras (lb1, w10) 11

TOTAL (all out, 19.2 overs) 122

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-39, 3-42, 4-74, 5-103, 6-109, 7-110, 8-118, 9-122, 10-122.

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-18-1, Rampaul 3.2-0-13-2, Seales 4-0-42-0 (w4), Isuru Udana 4-0-21-5 (w1), Narine 4-0-27-1 (w1)

TKR

L Simmons b Mohammad Amir 5

S Narine c Perera b Mohammad Amir 0

C Munro c Nurse b Mohammad Amir 8

T Seifert c Phillips b Thomas 15

+D Ramdin not out 29

*K Pollard not out 58

Extras (lb5, w2, nb3) 10

TOTAL (4 wkts, 16.5 overs) 125

Did not bat: DM Bravo, Isuru Udana, A Hosein, R Rampaul, J Seales

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-9, 3-18, 4-38.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 4-0-21-3 (w2), Holder 4-1-30-0 (nb2), Thomas 4-0-14-1 (nb1), Walsh 1-0-9-0, Perera 1.5-0-27-0, Nurse 2-0-19-0.

Result: TKR won by six wickets.

Man-of-the-Match: Isuru Udana.

Toss: Royals.

Umpires: C Tuckett, V Smith

TV umpire: G Brathwaite.