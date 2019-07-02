Pop diva Rihanna pays tribute to Windies coach Estwick

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — Hip hop superstar Rihanna caused a stir at yesterday's ICC World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies when she emerged from the balcony of a hospitality suite at Emirates Riverside.

The Barbadian singer saw the team lose by 23 runs to Sri Lanka, but stuck around after the game to visit West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick.

“I came to watch the cricket, but I also needed to see him,” she was heard saying as Estwick and the West Indies players greeted her.

“The best teacher, the best teacher,” the 31-year-old Rihanna said emotionally.

She hugged Estwick numerous times during the visit.

Estwick, 58, was an accomplished pace bowler for Barbados in his heyday and played first-class cricket from 1982 to 1990. He was once Rihanna's physical education teacher.

“I love that man! He cares for everyone, he's a great man and was a wonderful teacher. He gave me lessons on life that stay with me 'til today. I love him,” she continued.

At one point Estwick held both her hands and said: “Thanks for coming. we all love you.”

The Jamaica Observer understands that the global celebrity, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, delayed her private jet as she watched the entirety of the West Indies' batting innings and cheered as they climbed close to Sri Lanka's 338-6.

The regional side was eventually restricted to 315-9.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Rihanna, also a fashion designer and actress, had moved to London.

She recently launched a fashion label, with experts saying she is the first black female to run a major fashion house.

According to reports, being based in England keeps her closer to her team working on the Fenty collection which includes shoes, jewellery and sunglasses.

— Sanjay Myers