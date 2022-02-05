Portmore goalscorer Rose set to bloom in JPL

Demar Rose got the lone goal of the match as former champions Portmore United clipped reigning champions Cavalier FC in the Jamaica Premier League on Sunday.

It was the first win of the season for Portmore who had picked up just a single point from their first two matches this term.

The win took them from near the foot of the table to sixth place, tied on four points with fifth-place Harbour View and fourth place Arnett Gardens.

For the unlikely Portmore United goal scorer, finding the back of the net on a regular basis is something that he has decided to focus on this season.

“I have always been criticised for not getting into the box, so I have tried to implement that into my game,” Rose disclosed after receiving the Man-of-the-Match award for his performance.

He revealed that he has been paying special attention to the part of his game that will allow him to be more effective in front of goal, which ultimately sealed the first win of the campaign for Portmore.

“Every day in training I try to push myself to get to the box whenever the outside midfielder or outside wingback gets the ball, so I think that propelled me to attack the ball and we got a goal from it and that helped us win the game,” he continued.

Portmore were beaten by Cavalier last season and Rose said that the stinging defeat had provided motivation ahead of the matchup on Sunday.

“They defeated us last year and they are the defending champions, so that motivated us to come out here and fight hard, not just for ourselves but for the team, the managers and the coaches.”

After drawing the first game and then losing the second Rose said that the entire squad got more than an earful from the management of the team which also helped to focus them ahead of the match.

“We got some stern words from the managers and coaches, so I think that helped us. The senior guys are trying to help the youngers guys to do their best, have confidence on the ball and play their game because they are all quality players.”

Rose was among a number of local-based players who were called up for a Reggae Boyz friendly against Peru last month. Despite not making it unto the pitch, he said that call-up has provided even more motivation.

“It is a lot of responsibility because I just recently got my first call-up to the national team. That in itself put a lot of pressure on me, but it helped to motivate me to help the team in any way that I can to see how far we can go.”

Rose believes that all the local-based players who received the national invitation recently have a responsibility to shine in the Jamaica Premier League.

“The players that are playing in the premier league that got that call-up have to be outstanding day in day out because everybody is watching us and that just gives us more motivation to work harder and see if we can breakthrough into the national team.”

Rose will have another opportunity to shine for Portmore United on Sunday when they take on top of the table Waterhouse at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence starting at 1:00 pm.

