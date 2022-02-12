Portmore hope to learn from loss to Waterhouse, says Hyde

After registering their first win of the season when they clipped champions Cavalier 1-0 in match week three, former champions Jamaica Premier League champions Portmore United were hoping to follow that up with a win against Waterhouse FC, but were quickly brought down to earth by the early season league leaders who hammered them 4-0 on Sunday.

Despite the big loss, however, Portmore Coach Lenny Hyde is determined to take the positives from the game.

“The score line is disappointing, but I love the effort of the players. We played well for most of the game,” he said.

“The discipline at the back wasn't there, hence we gave up four goals, but generally speaking, I love how the team played,” he continued.

Portmore United trailed Waterhouse by three goals at half-time but conceded only once in the second half, this after some tactical adjustments at half time.

“I love the effort in the second half. We made some changes to the system and we got a couple of chances in the second half,” Hyde said.

He promised to keep things positive for his young squad as they learned to cope with the higher level of expectations of top flight football.

“We have to continue motivating these players and make them believe in what we are doing.”

Portmore could have taken the lead from as early as the second minute of play when Zain Hylton was played in behind the Waterhouse defence but after getting the better of his marker, he failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy.

Hyde admitted that had the ball gone in, it could have been a different game against Waterhouse.

“It would be a different game. I don't say we would have won the game, but it would make it different, it would make it difficult for the Waterhouse team.”

The experienced coach says that his players will learn from the tough loss to a very good team.

“Waterhouse is a very good team, coming together for about the last three to four seasons now, so it's tough to beat them, but we have learned from this.”

Hyde brought in two of his players from the ISSA Champions Cup champions, Jaheim Rose and Jahein Rose, and was pleased with what he saw from them.

“I love the two Roses from Clarendon College; [they] came in and put in a good shift and we are building the youngsters and hope we can get it together in the last part of the first round.

He says that with there being no threat of relegation this season, Portmore are in a position to use the 2021-2022 season for rebuilding after a number of senior players left the club in the last transfer window.

“It's a good thing we are not having any relegation. We don't have to worry about that this season. We have to use this season to build the team for next season.”

Portmore currently sit in seventh place on four points in the 12-team league.

— Dwayne Richards