Portmore on hunt for fourth-straight JPL win

Former champions Portmore United will hunt a fourth-consecutive win and fifth overall when they take on Harbour View, while Waterhouse could extend their unbeaten run against the hapless Humble Lions FC in today's double-header of the truncated Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, powered by Digicel.

Portmore United, who head the table on 12 points and third-placed harbour View (eight points), are scheduled to battle in the feature contest at 3:30 pm, while sixth-placed Waterhouse (six points) and pointless cellar dwellers Humble Lions square off in the 1:00 pm curtain-raiser at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Since losing their second encounter against Vere United, Portmore United have been a model of consistency, registering 1-0, 3-1 and 3-0 wins over Molynes United, Tivoli Gardens and Humble Lions, respectively, and all but seem on their way to regaining their top form of yesteryear.

Having now found their footing, the fluency of the Ricardo Gardner-conditioned side is now coming to the fore, and by all indications, they should remain formidable leading up to the play-offs where the men will be separated from the boys.

Speaking of which, the fairly youthful Harbour View team will be hoping to nudge the St Catherine-situated team off their current track and resume winnings ways after they were edged 3-2 by Vere United on last.

That defeat was Harbour View's first of the shortened campaign, and while head coach Ludlow Bernard promised that they will rebound, doing so against a rampant Portmore United team will by no means be easy.

Then again, football is a game of glorious uncertainties and this encounter features two of the league's top-scoring teams which should make things that much more interesting.

Based on current form, Waterhouse are expected to secure their second win of the league to go with three draws, and inch closer to the leaders.

Though unbeaten, the Drewsland team is yet to really find their shooting range and today could represent an opportunity to get some goals under their belts giving their Clarendon-based opponents' dismal form.

Still, it is said a wounded team is often the most dangerous, so with For Andrew Price's Humble Lions having nothing to lose, Waterhouse will be careful not to let complacency set in.

The league's other unbeaten team Vere United in second on 11 points, has proven to be the surprise package of the season thus far and will be brimming with confidence heading into their contest against seventh-placed Dunbeholden FC (six points) on Sunday.

That contest is scheduled for tomorrow at 8:30am due to the government's revised COVID-19 restrictions in place to limit the spread of the infectious virus.

This means that tomorrow's feature contest between eighth-placed Tivoli Gardens (five points) and fifth-place Cavalier FC (seven points) will kick off at 11:00am.

Monday's encounter, also scheduled for 11:00am, will see ninth-placed Arnett Gardens (three points) squaring off against 10th-placed Molynes United (two points).

Today's Games

1:00 pm: Waterhouse vs Humble Lions

3:30 pm: Portmore United vs Harbour View

Tomorrow's Games

8:30 am: Dunbeholden FC vs Vere United

11:00 am: Tivoli Gardens vs Cavalier FC

Monday's Game

11:00 am: Molynes United vs Arnett Gardens

*All games will be played at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence