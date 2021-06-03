Powell nudges selectors as Seales also shines

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Left-handed opener Kieran Powell put himself in the selection mix for the South African series when he narrowly missed out on a hundred on day three of the four-day West Indies inter-squad match here yesterday.

The 31-year-old, who played the last of his 40 Tests three years ago, was dismissed for 95 as Jahmar Hamilton's XI ended the day on 218 for four in pursuit of 311 for victory at the Daren Sammy National Stadium.

Powell faced 175 deliveries in just over 3 ¾ hours and stroked 11 fours and a six, before falling late in the final session with triple figures beckoning, skying a drive at off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall and falling to a catch at short cover.

Test discard Shamarh Brooks wasted a start with 39 while left-handed opener Shayne Moseley gathered 36, while all-rounder Raymon Reifer ended the day unbeaten on 22.

Shai Hope had earlier added only two to his overnight 104 as Jermaine Blackwood's XI, on 197 for three overnight, lost their last seven wickets for 27 runs to be all out for 224 in their second innings.

Blackwood added only one before perishing for 24, both he and Hope departing within the first four overs of the day.

Left-hander John Campbell, unable to open because of injury, arrived at number six but made only two to further imperil his chances of selection for the upcoming Test series, while wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva also fell cheaply for three.

Impressive 19-year-old seamer Jayden Seales added another two wickets to his tally to finish with four for 40 while left-arm pacers Reifer (2-22) and Preston McSween (2-35) claimed two wickets apiece.

Powell, who gathered over 400 runs in the last first class season, then starred in two half-century stands, first posting 63 for the first wicket with Moseley who hit three fours and two sixes in a positive 40-ball innings before falling lbw to Cornwall (2-61).

When Nkrumah Bonner (1) failed for the second time in the next over, falling to an irresponsible pull which was taken at long leg, Powell then combined with Brooks to put on another 82 for the third wicket.

The right-handed Brooks punched half-dozen fours in an attractive 87-ball knock and was eyeing up a half-century when he missed a sweep at a straight delivery from left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and was lbw.

Roston Chase was forced to retire hurt on one but Reifer and fellow left-hander Paul Palmer (15 not out) entertained towards the end.