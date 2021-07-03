Powerful women head 61-strong Olympic team

Jamaica's 61-member track and field team to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this month, led by a powerful women's contingent, was confirmed by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) on Thursday following several days of meetings by the selection committee.

While there were no major surprises in the selection of the team, Olympic champion, Omar McLeod, and world number-five ranked Rasheed Broadbell were both left out of the men's 110m hurdles trio, while five athletes who had failed to get the performance standard were included after their performances saw them placed inside the quota set by the organisers based on world rankings.

McLeod, who is the second-ranked male sprint hurdler in the world, with his season's best 13.01 seconds set in Holland in June, finished outside the top three in Sunday's final at the JAAA/​Ministry of Sport/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships, hitting the first hurdle and ending up eighth and was ruled out of contention based on the selection rules set out by the association.

Broadbell, who was ranked at number three in the world, a week before the championships, had requested a medical exemption after he fell during training and his handlers opted to rest him out of an abundance of caution.

Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles champion, Ronald Levy; national junior record holder and World Under-20 champion, Damion Thomas; and World Championships and Olympic Games medallist, Hansle Parchment will represent the island in Tokyo, while University of Arkansas runner Philip Lemonious is the reserve.

Meanwhile, the powerful women's team will be led by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the world leader in the 100m, with 10.63 seconds, and the star who took the sprint double last weekend. Shericka Jackson and Olympic double sprint defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah are also doing the double, and they will lead the delegation.

The three are ranked in the top four in the world in the 100m and top seven in the 200m, while the top three women in the 400m are all in the top 10 in the world.

Triple jump champion Shanieka Ricketts, the World Championships silver medallist, is ranked number two in the world with Kimberly Williams at number five.

Shadae Lawrence, who extended her national record in the discus throw to 67.05m this year, is the fifth-ranked thrower in the world, while Natoya Goule ran a season's best one minute 57.84 seconds last weekend to improve to number six in the world.

After Usain Bolt's domination of the sprints, winning the three previous Olympic titles, Yohan Blake is the only Jamaican male sprinter with a sub-10.00 seconds timing so far this year, after he ran 9.98 seconds in the semi-finals last weekend, though he finished second in both the 100m and 200m finals.

World Championships long jump gold medallist Tajay Gayle is the best hope for an individual medal on the men's side.

Meanwhile, two throwers — Shanice Love and O'Dayne Richards — who were initially included on a preliminary list did not make the final cut as they fell out of the quota.

Sean Bailey, who won the men's 400m at the JAAA championships, was included along with Christopher Taylor, both of whom were included in the quota, as well as Demish Gaye, who has the qualifying time but finished fourth at the Trials.

Interestingly, Sean Rowe, who is yet to make the qualifying standard, was included in the team to run the 400m hurdles, while Leonardo Ledgister, who has the qualifying mark was included as the reserve.

Men's team: Tyquendo Tracey (100m), Yohan Blake (100m/200m), Oblique Seville (100m), Julian Forte (100m reserve/200m/4x100m), Jevaughn Minzie (4x100m), Nigel Ellis (4x100m), Rasheed Dwyer (200m), Demish Gaye (400m), *Christopher Taylor (400m), Nathon Allen (400mr/4x400m), *Sean Bailey (400m/4x400m), Karayme Bartley (4x400m), Rusheen McDonald (4x400m), Ronald Levy (110m hurdles), Damion Thomas (110m hurdles), Hansle Parchment (110m hurdles), Phillip Lemonious (reserve 110m hurdles), Jaheel Hyde (400m hurdles), Kemar Mowatt (400m hurdles), Sean Rowe (400m hurdles), Leonardo Ledgister (reserve 400m hurdles), Tajay Gayle (long jump), Carey McLeod (long jump/triple jump), Fedrick Dacres (discus), Chad Wright (discus), Traves Smikle (discus), Javeir Brown (4x400m mixed relay), Keeno Burrell (4x400m mixed relay), Davonte Burnett (4x400m mixed relay).

Women's team: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m/200m), Shericka Jackson (100m/200m), Elaine Thompson-Herah (100m/200m), Briana Williams (reserve 100m/4x100m), Remona Burchell (4x100m), Natasha Morrison (reserve 200m/4x100m), Stephenie-Ann McPherson (400m), Roneisha McGregor (400m), Candice McLeod (400m), Stacey-Ann Williams (reserve 400m/4x400m), Tovea Jenkins (4x400m), Junelle Bromfield (4x400m), Natoya Goule (800m), Megan Tapper (100m hurdles), Yanique Thompson (100m hurdles), Britany Anderson (100m hurdles), Danielle Williams (reserve 100m hurdles), Janieve Russell (400m hurdles), Ronda Whyte (400m hurdles), Leah Nugent (400m hurdles), Shian Salmon (reserve 400m hurdles), *Aisha Praught (1500m), Tissanna Hickling (long jump), *Chanice Porter (long jump), Shanieka Ricketts (triple jump), Kimberly Williams (triple jump), Danniel Thomas-Dodd (shot put), *Lloydricia Cameron (shot put), Shadae Lawrence (discus), Tiffany James (4x400m mixed relay), Charokee Young (4x400m mixed relay), Kemba Nelson (4x400m mixed relay).

NOTE: * = World Ranking Quota Acceptance

Management team: Ludlow Watts, manager; Mrs Heleen Francis, assistant manager; Ian Forbes, assistant manager.

Coaches: Maurice Wilson, Paul Francis, Julian Robinson, Renaldo Walcott, Gregory Little, and Jerry Holness.