Powerlifting association to host demo workshop

THE National Powerlifting Association of Jamaica (NPAJ) will continue its development roll-out by hosting its second demonstration workshop at Fit Farm Fitness Club this afternoon.

The event, which is scheduled to run from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, is to feature lifting techniques, training programmes, nutrition, and building awareness of requisite equipment and gear for the sport.

NPAJ President Michael Blair said Jeremy Owen, the association's competition committee chairman, will run the workshop as a follow-up to the previous one which was held last October.

“As we emerge as a new association here in Jamaica, the NPAJ will continue to educate the public, our fans, and new powerlifters who are interested in learning the proper techniques regarding squat, bench press and deadlift,” he said.

“They would want to know how to set up their training programmes, proper dieting, how and which supplements to take and the best recovery procedure to reduce risk of injury. We are hoping that individuals will attend to get first-hand knowledge of the sport, as we try to promote a healthy lifestyle and good environment and clean sport,” Blair added.

In powerlifting an individual's goal is to lift the greatest weight possible in squat, bench, and deadlift. Athletes have three attempts to reach their maximum capacity. The heaviest lifts are combined to give a final points tally.

The local powerlifting body was only recently revived after first emerging decades ago. The NPAJ was incorporated in December 2020, and became a member of the International Powerlifting Federation in February last year. The association hosted its national senior championship last November.

Blair said, this year, Jamaica's powerlifters are expected to fulfil an invitation to compete at the United States Virgin Islands national championship. The Jamaicans are also down to feature at the 2022 North American Powerlifting Federation Championship in Panama.

“We will also start the first-ever powerlifting league and series here in Jamaica this year, and we are seeking corporate Jamaica to come on board and partner with us for our historical events. The association's main focus will be on the development of athletes and officials (coaches and referees) for the first part of the year,” he said while adding that the association will stage a fund-raising raffle draw immediately after the workshop.

— Sanjay Myers