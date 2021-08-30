All to play for!

The regular season of the Jamaica Premier League is heading for a very exciting finish as eight teams chase the top six positions that guarantee play-off football and a chance at winning the league title.

Humble Lions and Molynes United are officially out of contention as they can only get to a maximum of nine and 12 points, respectively, while the top six teams have already amassed 13 points or more.

Arnett Gardens, with seven points, can realistically get to 13 points, but with a goal difference of minus six, they are virtually out of contention as well.

That then leaves the top two teams, Vere United and Mount Pleasant, on 14 points; the next four teams, Waterhouse, Portmore United, Tivoli Gardens, and Dunbeholden on 13 points; and the remaining two teams, Cavalier and Harbour View, on 12 points in a mad dash for the line and a chance to be crowned Jamaica Premier League champions 2020-2021.

Vere United missed an opportunity to cement a place in the play-offs with one game to spare when they were clipped 1-0 by Tivoli Gardens on Saturday. This now means that the Donovan Duckie-coached team will need to take points off Mount Pleasant or Cavalier in their final two regular season games to be certain of a spot in the play-offs.

Mount Pleasant have picked up 10 points from their last five games to climb into second spot behind Vere on goal difference, and will be liking their chances of qualifying for the play-offs a lot better than they did midway the regular season.

They will play the leaders Vere and Dunbeholden in their final two games, as they seek to cement a spot in the top six.

Waterhouse have drawn half of their eight games so far this season, but wins in their last two games have hoisted them back into contention for play-off football after languishing near the foot of the table up until two match weeks ago.

They are now best positioned on goal difference in a bunch of four teams that are on 13 points as they currently sit in third position. They next play out-of-contention Molynes United before facing champions Portmore United to end their regular season, but must fancy their chances of being in the top six from here.

Reigning champions Portmore United seemed to be cruising to the play-offs, but two losses in their last two games have derailed their progress. Having sat out match week nine, Ricardo Gardner will be hoping that his charges will be ready and raring to go when they face a desperate Cavalier outfit on match week 10. They will face an equally eager Waterhouse FC to close their regular season campaign on match week 11.

Tivoli Gardens have not lost a game in their last five encounters. They have earned nine points in that time and are now in fifth place on 13 points in the league. Their next fixture is against out-of-contention Humble Lions, who will be playing their last regular season game. Their final game will then be against another out-of-contention team in Molynes United. Head Coach Phillip Williams could not ask for two better games to finish the regular season, with a chance for play-off football within reach.

After the first two match days of the season, Dunbeholden FC had failed to pick up a point. Since then they have played six games and picked up 13 points to currently occupy the sixth and final play-off spot.

They can end the mathematical chances of Arnett Gardens with a win on match week 10, which would put them on the cusp of qualification for the play-offs. Dunbeholden will then end with a blockbuster encounter against second-placed Mount Pleasant. Their veteran head coach, Harold Thomas, who took over after the two opening losses, will be sure to have them ready to seal their own fate, before the final match week of the season.

Cavalier FC sit one point and one spot outside the play-off positions, and after the start they had to the season would not have expected to be in such a tight spot. Having dropped a number of points from winning positions this season, they now face the real possibility of missing out on the play-offs.

Their path to the play-offs now lay through champions Portmore United and current leaders, Vere United. This challenge will test the skills of Technical Director Rudolph Speid, who will know that it is a case of six points or bust.

Harbour View were hot starters to the premier league season, but after nine games played out of 10, they are now sweating on their chances of making the play-offs. Out of the seven teams remaining in contention, they are the only team with one game left to play in the regular season and who can only get to a maximum of 15 points.

They will rest during match week 10 and will be praying that the three teams that are already set to miss out on the play-offs can do them a favour. Harbour View will end their season against Arnett Gardens on match week 11, hoping that a win will be enough to see them sneak into the top six.

Match week 10 is set for Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4. The games will be played at The University of the West Indies-Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at The UWI, Mona.