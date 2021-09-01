President Grant-Brown vows to move gymnastics forward for second term

Nicole Grant-Brown has been given a second mandate to continue to move the Jamaica Amateur Gymnastics Association forward.

She was returned to the post for a second four-year term on Sunday, along with a number of other returning board members.

Other members of the new 12-member board are vice-president (VP) of marketing & PR Deborah Bennett; VP of national development Nadeen Whyte; VP of international relations Shenice Martin; honorary secretary Clover Gardner; assistant secretary Marvette Facey-Dobbs; treasurer Khaldia Russell; assistant treasurer Paula White; director of officials development and parent relations Mlela Matandara-Clarke; director of club affairs Kerieon Grant; director of fund-raising and maintenace Brian Mighty; director of gymnastics programme outside Kingston Natanja Morris.

In accepting her second term, Grant-Brown said she expects that her new board will inject more life into the growth and development of the sport locally.

“It's an honour and a privilege to once again win the confidence of members of the Jamaica Amateur Gymnastics Association to have me as their president for another four years.

“We do have a couple of new injections to the board that are experienced in the field that they are elected to be in and we hope that with these new personnel we will have a more vibrant board that will help us to move the sport of gymnastics farther and farther to the goals that we want to achieve,” she said.

Attention will continue to be paid to grassroots gymnastics, she promised, even as the vexed issue of infrastructure continues to garner attention.

“We seek to continue the development of our athletes from the grass-roots level, with special focus on their holistic development. We also seek to improve on our infrastructure, not only in Kingston but other parishes in Jamaica,” said Grant-Brown.

With major competition for the athletes always occurring outside of the country, fund-raising will be a major area of concern.

“We are going to be focusing on strengthening our parents and club relations. Most importantly, we seek to strengthen the administrative division focusing a lot on the education of our members. We will definitely be putting in a lot more work on fund-raising and partnership relations to maintain our programmes, especially our youth Olympic programme,” she said.

The issue of mental health of athletes was brought to the fore at the recently concluded Olympic Games and the president is keen on ensuring that young Jamaican gymnasts are taken care of in that area from early in their development.

“We have a new assistant secretary who has many years of experience in the field working with children, especially in the field of social work and administration, and we are very pleased that she also has experience as a child psychologist who will definitely help us with our goal to prepare our youngsters mentally, from as early as possible,” noted Grant-Brown.

The tenure of the new board will run through to the next Olympic Games in Paris, France, 2024.