President's XI bruised by Bairstow hundred

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies' (CWI) President's XI came in for a hiding from Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday as the England right-hander blasted an unbeaten hundred to warm up nicely for next week's first Test here.

Resuming the morning at Coolidge Cricket Ground on four, Bairstow top-scored with 106 not out, helping to fire the tourists to 466 for six declared in their first innings.

Dan Lawrence, unbeaten on 46 at the start, missed out on triple figures when he fell for 83, while all-rounder Chris Woakes chipped in with an unbeaten 49.

Off-spinner Bryan Charles failed to add to his overnight tally and ended with three for 143, while fast bowler Sherman Lewis picked up a second wicket to finish with two for 75.

At the close, the President's XI were trying to rebuild on 48 for two after opener Shayne Moseley (20) and Jeremy Solozano (17) both perished in the final session.

The hosts face a tall order, trailing by 418 runs heading into today's penultimate day.

On 251 for four overnight, England were carried by two successive half-century partnerships, along with a century stand, with Bairstow at the centre of all of them.

The 32-year-old, one of the few England batsmen to emerge from the recent Ashes Down Under with any credibility, struck 13 fours and a six in an innings spanning 158 deliveries and 4½ hours.

He added 64 for the fifth wicket with Lawrence, who faced 121 balls in 142 minutes and notched seven fours and a brace of sixes.

When left-armed seamer Colin Archibald removed Lawrence to a catch at first slip by Alick Athanaze, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (25) arrived to put on a further 57 for the sixth wicket with Bairstow.

However, it was Bairstow's unbroken 111-run, seventh-wicket partnership with Woakes which really turned the screws on the hosts before the declaration came at tea.

Moseley then put on 34 for the first wicket with Solozano before playing a delivery to short cover, charging down the wicket and finding himself stranded after his partner changed his mind over a tight single.

Solozano followed several overs later after suffering a moment of madness, charging left-armed spinner Jack Leach, missing an ungainly heave, and having his stumps rattled.