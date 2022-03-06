President's XI stave off defeat to draw with England

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Keacy Carty impressed again but missed out on his second half-century of the game as CWI President's XI staved off defeat to draw with England in their four-day tour match here Friday.

Set an improbable 367 for victory at Coolidge Cricket Ground after the tourists declared their second innings on 164 for four in their second innings, the President's XI recovered from the peril of 52 for five to end on 123 for seven.

Carty played a key role in the rescue effort, anchoring a 40-run sixth-wicket stand with left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano (32) before putting on a further 31 for the seventh with first-innings century-maker Raymon Reifer (10 not out).

The partnerships took precious time out of the game and by the time Carty guided left-arm spinner Jack Leach (2-25) to Zak Crawley at slip, deep in the final session, neither team seemed keen on carrying on.

All told, the right-handed Carty faced 96 balls in a shade over 1¾ hours and struck eight fours, while Solozano counted half-dozen boundaries in a patient innings spanning 116 deliveries and 2¾ hours.

England had earlier got 48 from Dan Lawrence and 43 from wicketkeeper Ben Foakes as they gathered crucial runs after resuming the morning on 77 for three.

Lawrence, on 12 at the start, lashed four fours and a six in a breezy, 41-ball knock while Foakes, yet to face a ball on resumption, punched five fours off 60 deliveries, the pair adding 70 for the fourth wicket.

The declaration was followed by a tumble of wickets as Shayne Moseley (7) and Devon Thomas (0) perished in the 11th over to seamer Craig Overton, followed by Alick Athanaze (1) and Captain Shane Dowrich (2) in successive overs to fast bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Left-hander Moseley played away from his body and inside-edged onto his stumps while Thomas drove a firm return catch to Overton to signal lunch at 15 for two.

Athanaze played back and was lbw in the third over after the interval and Stokes struck again in his second over, bowling Dowrich with one that straightened late and hit off-stump.

Tottering on 23 for four, the President's XI were steadied by a 29-run, fifth-wicket stand between Solozano and Shamar Springer who struck three fours in 15 before clipping seamer Chris Woakes to Overton at short midwicket.