Price annoyed as Humble Lions drop more points

The slumped shoulders and pained look on the face of Humble Lions Head Coach Andrew Price told the full story after he watched his team throw away points yet again in the Jamaica Premier League.

They let a one-goal lead slip to end up with a 1-1 draw with Waterhouse FC last Sunday, which was their second-consecutive stalemate in a season of four drawn games so far.

“I am disappointed with the result. We have had consecutive draws. We need to start turning those into three points. I think we played well enough to get all three,” Price said after the game.

He revealed that he had warned his players about complacency, so he was left very disappointed in the manner in which they conceded.

“As I told the team before the game, we have to concentrate for 90 minutes plus and we really dropped our concentration after the water break and gifted Waterhouse a goal, by not challenging at that set play.

“We have to be committed to all areas of the game for 90 minutes. If you take the lead, you must maintain that lead and to give up that goal was very annoying.”

Despite giving up eight points from the four drawn games, Price admitted to seeing improvement in the team, week by week.

“Every week we have improved, I am going to give them credit for that, we just need to starting turning these single points into victories and we need to get our first victory,” he stated.

Price has promised that he and his coaching staff will continue to work assiduously in search of the formula that will see them get their first win soon.

“As coaches it is our job to get them up and get them ready for the next one and we have to keep working. They have to trust the process. We are going to continue the work and hopefully it will turn around shortly.”

Comparatively speaking, Price believes the team is way ahead of where they were last season, when they struggled badly and ended the campaign at the foot of the table.

“I think we are in a much better place. We are a much fitter team. There is a blend of youth and experience. I was telling the senior players that they are going to have to drive the team and try and carry these young players, some of whom are playing premier league for the first time in their lives.

“This is the place for them to learn and to get the experience and we are going to continue to expose them,” he promised.

Humble Lions will resume the hunt for that elusive first win when they take on Harbour View in the first game of match week seven at Drax Hall, starting at 1:00 pm today.

— Dwayne Richards