PHOTOS: PRIDE OF THE FLAG

Sunday, August 01, 2021

Jamaica's Tokyo 2020 Olympic 100m champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, celebrates with her nation's flag by clothing herself in the fabric, making various fashion statements during the traditional victory lap after retaining her Olympic title. The Jamaican ran the joint second-fastest time in history of 10.61 seconds to win the short sprint, but her blazing effort shattered the 33-year-old Olympic mark of 10.62. She was followed to the line by fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (silver) and Shericka Jackson (bronze) for a sweep of the event at Olympic Stadium yesterday.

