Prncsshootingstar for rich Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy

After an exciting debut win going three furlongs (600m) on August 3, the 2 Penyu-owned Prncsshootingstar is expected to produce another impressive performance in the 17th running of the $3.25-million Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy feature, to kick-start the Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL)-sponsored Two-Year-Old Triple Crown series at Caymanas Park today.

Prncsshootingstar faces six rivals here and having looked a cut above them, should make it another win in capturing the first leg in the Triple Crown series going six furlongs (1,200m). The series continues with the Pick 3 Challenge Trophy (seven furlongs) on November 29, and then the grand finale is the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (one mile) on December 27.

Trained by many-time champion Philip Feanny, Prncsshootingstar was an impressive winner on debut when pulling away from rivals to win by 3 ¾ lengths in a blistering 34.3 seconds and is sure start as the overwhelming favourite here. Prncsshootingstar has produced some exciting gallops in the mornings including a 1:00.2 clocking for five furlongs on October 18. She will be difficult to oppose.

The Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy, a Graded Stakes event for native-bred two year olds, is the seventh event on the 10-race card with a post time of 3:20 pm. First post is at 11:45 am.

Stablemates Slammer and Perfect Brew from the barn of Hall of Famer trainer Richard Azan are the next two best horses in field that could put some fight to the favourite.

Slammer is the only maiden entered in the Cash Pot, who in his only outing to date was defeated by Tekapunt. He has been better prepared for this race and with Lasix administered for the first time, could go close from a clean break.

Perfect Brew caught the eye when winning on debut on September 25 going five furlongs round. Then Perfect Brew smoothly came from off the pace to defeat Rupunzel by four lengths in a time of 1:00.4 minutes. That run suggests that Perfect Brew is of good ability, and if Prncsshootingstar is to be beaten then it will be Perfect Brew.

The other runners are Fly Messenger Fly, Tekapunt, Golden Wattle and Silent Mission.

Meanwhile, there is something of a buzz going around as some hot-steppers are lined up for the Cash Pot “Super Dash” Trophy going the minimum trip (five furlongs) on the round course.

Father Patrick, from the stables of Ian Parsard, takes on Fitzgerald Richards' Patriarch and God of Love in what should be a very competitive battle.

Father Patrick disappointed when finishing sixth in the recent Blumenthal run over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on August 14. He is effective at this distance and given his known class, if he is allowed to settle close behind the pace then he has every chance of winning when he is asked to accelerate in the last two and a half furlongs. Father Patrick worked out with Mahogany on October 10, clocking 1:12.4 for six furlongs to indicate he is in good nick.

Patriarch was second behind Rojorn Di Pilot in the Reggae Trophy over the five-straight course on September 11. Patriarch, the current sprint champion, will savour this minimum trip on the round and given his speed, could set off in front and prove hard to peg back, having been rested for 49 days and is as fresh as can be.

God of Love, a consistent performer, finished in last place in the recent I'msatisfied Trophy over six furlongs. God of Love should have no issues going this short and is expected to impact the outcome of this race especially in the last furlong when he is should be making his final thrust for victory.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Glock/Axle Rod/Armageddon

Race 2) Black Royalty/Doctor Grey/Top Gear

Race 3) Ridewiththemob/Royal Aviator

Race 4) Dejae's Boy/Jamai Raja/Purple Wayne

Race 5) Trulicity/Jon P/Cup A Soup

Race 6) Sencity/Let Him Fly/Helicopter

Race 7) Prncsshootingstar/Perfect Brew/Slammer

Race 8) Another Champion/Sky Zone/Bunksy Boy

Race 9) Father Patrick/Patriarch/God of Love

Race 10) Iannai Links/Aphelios/Sweet Majesty