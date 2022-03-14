Prncsshootingstar sparkles in Hot Line Stakes

As expected, the feature race, the $1.2-million Hot Line Stakes (fillies only), turned out be an easy romp as the 1-9 favourite Prncsshootingstar strode away imperiously from rivals to win the native-bred three-year-old Restricted Allowance ll (non-winners of two) event in encouraging style at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Bred by Buzz Nightmare out of the Blue Pepsi Lodge mare Khaleesi's Revenge, Prncsshootingstar, who was making her seasonal debut, controlled the race from start to finish, winning easily by a length and three quarters in a smooth time of 1:14.3 for six furlongs (1,200m)..

The Hot Line Stakes, named after the magnificent filly Hot Line, is considered a major prep race for the upcoming Classic series of races and was the first stop on the “Road to the Triple Crown”.

With Linton Steadman riding for many-time champion trainer Philip Feanny, Prncsshootingstar got a brilliant start at the off and immediately took control of the race ahead of A Gift From Ben (Youville Pinnock), Silent Mission (Anthony Thomas) and Our Angel (Shane Ellis).

Going into the half-mile turn, Prncsshootingstar upped the tempo a bit on rivals and when Steadman said go at the top of the lane, the bay filly responded well and sprinted away from rivals to win impressively in the end. Silent Mission was second and A Gift From Ben third.

“I knew she ( Prncsshootingstar) would be the controlling speed in the race and so I got a good break and rated her well, trying to save as much on the backstretch and turned it (event) in a two-furlong race. She is a nice horse with a bright future,” Steadman said.

Prncsshootingstar was one of three winners on the day for Feanny and the second for Steadman.

Feanny's other two winners on the 10-race programme were I've Got Magic (Tevin Foster) in the seventh race and Fault Line (Youville Pinnock) in the ninth race, while Steadman was successful aboard the Anthony Nunes-trained Nefertari in the sixth race for his double.

Pinnock had earlier won aboard Happy Go Luck for trainer Welsh Soutar in the opening event.

—Ruddy Allen