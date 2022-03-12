Prncsshootingstar tipped to sparkle in Hotline Stakes

PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR, the Philip Feanny-conditioned bay filly, doesn't seem to have much to worry about as she is expected to make a winning start on the 'Road to the Triple Crown' in the 28th running of the Hotline Stakes feature race at Caymanas Park today.

The Hotline Stakes, named after the magnificent filly Hotline, is considered a major prep race for the upcoming Classic series of races and will take place over six furlongs (1,200m) for a purse of $1.2 million.

Bred by Buzz Nightmare out of the Blue Pepsi Lodge mare Khalessi's Revenge, Prncsshootingstar started her career with a bang in August of 2021 when she won the very first two-year-old race of that season. She defeated rivals by 3 ¾ lengths over three furlongs (600m) in a zippy 34.3 seconds on the bit.

Since then, the highly rated filly has raced twice, finishing fourth in the Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy on October 30 over six furlongs and third in the Pick3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) on November 27.

Prncsshootingstar makes her return in the Hotline Stakes after a break of 105 days, and will use her known speed to good effect as rivals will have to catch her.

The native-bred, three-year-old Restricted Allowance 11 (non-winners of two) contest for fillies only is positioned as the eighth event on the 10-race card with a post time of 4:20 pm. First race is at 12:05 pm.

Prncsshootingstar has been well-prepared for this trophy race by her trainer, having done 49.0 easy in a four-furlong (800-m) gallop on the round course after cantering from the nine-furlong (1,800-m) pole on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

That spin shows that Prncsshootingstar is in good nick, and in this easier spot it is going to take something special from the other runners to deny her a win here.

Her only danger, on paper, looks to be Jason DaCosta's Silent Mission, a bay filly bred by Savoy Stomp out of the Shuffling Maddness mare Lady Mandi.

Silent Mission last raced in the Grade 111 Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy last October when she was third behind Slammer and Perfect Brew, after being with the early pace only to fade in the straight. In that October race, Silent Mission ran in front of Prncsshootingstar and so has every chance of winning despite being away from competitive racing for 133 days. Silent Mission races today with the visor off.

Looking at the other runners in the eight-horse field — Our Angel, Rupunzel and Valhalla — they possess potential and should put in good efforts.

Our Angel had her seasonal debut on February 26, ending in fourth place, and with this run acting as a prep, Our Angel is expected to be sharper today, especially with the visor off.

Rupunzel, after nine career starts, finally got off the mark when winning the Eight Thirty Sprint in February. Then Rupunzel came from behind horses to win going away by 1 ¾ lengths in an encouraging time of 59.3 seconds for five furlongs straight. Rupunzel is a tough and competitive filly who is going to have an impact on the outcome of the race.

Valhalla won on debut (January 22) and then returned on February 5 to finish third behind two foreigners. Valhalla has speed and is expected to be on or near to the headlines. She is going to make her presence felt throughout.

Meanwhile, Brinks and Deezi also have the opportunity to lay their credentials for the Classics as they line up against foreigner Runaway Algo in a three -and-upward Restricted Stakes contest going six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Brinks, a three-year-old bay colt by Bern Identity out of Indian Bluff, makes his seasonal debut here following his third-place finish behind Golden Wattle and Perfect Brew in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes last December. He was the choice of many in that race but Brinks broke slowly, eventually ending in third place by 3 ¾ lengths. Brinks makes his return after a break of 75 days and does so fit and proper to take on all and sundry.

Deezi has raced twice against Brinks and has been been beaten twice. He was the surprise in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (one mile) when he vied for the lead and was still galloping resolutely in the lane to finish fourth, just a quarter of a length behind Brinks in third place. Deezi made his 2022 entrance on February 13 (six furlongs), doing so with a performance of note. The distance of this race is perfect for Deezi, making him one of the deciding factors.

Runaway Algo, bred in the USA by Algorithms out of Misunify, has raced three times with two wins to his credit. Runaway Algo's last win on February 19 was at six furlongs, and it was visible that he was shortening as True Al Sky made raid ground. Now Runaway Algo is going a half-furlong longer, making it that more difficult for this American-bred.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Pro Johnny/Soul Amia/Dotlin

Race 2) Brinks/Deezi/Runaway Algo

Race 3) Fortune100/Flying Bullet/Reassurance

Race 4) Silent Cat/Sir Arjun Babu/Kiah

Race 5) Silent Seeker/Dee Danger/Father Riel

Race 6) Nefertari/Mila’s All That/She’s Fantastic

Race 7) Crimson/I’Ve Got Magic/Sentient

Race 8) Prncsshootingstar/Silent Mission/Valhalla

Race 9) Fault Line/Prosecco/Bigmanbiden

Race 10) Faukland/Love Craft/Another Champion