Proteas eyeing competitive series against West Indies

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) — Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it was anticipating a competitive tour of the Caribbean next month, especially with both teams “evenly matched” for the Test and Twenty20 series.

The hosts are ranked sixth in Tests, one place higher than the Proteas, but are four places below them in T20 Internationals, despite being the reigning world champions.

“Tours to the West Indies are always one of the most highly anticipated tours of them all, not only because of the beauty of the venues, but the quality and competitiveness of the cricket that is in store,” said CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith.

“We are looking forward to explosive displays of cricket and entertainment on our screens for fans around the world to consume as the two evenly matched countries come together for both Test and T20 cricket.”

South Africa will face the hosts in two Tests at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia from June 10-22 and five T20 Internationals at the Grenada National Stadium from June 26 to July 3.

The tour was originally scheduled for last year but was scrapped following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Cricket West Indies to halt their entire domestic schedule.

For South Africa, the visit will mark their first bilateral series against West Indies in nearly 12 years, following their 2-0 win back in 2010.

Smith said CSA was grateful for the opportunity to play cricket especially amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“We are extremely pleased to have the men's team's tour to the West Indies officially confirmed,” said the former captain, who led South Africa on their last Caribbean tour.

“COVID-19 has played havoc with the ICC Future Tours Programme and we are thankful to Cricket West Indies and the governments of St Lucia and Grenada for ensuring that the tour goes ahead as planned.

“The hosting nations, in particular, came to the party at very short notice and Cricket South Africa would like to extend its immense gratitude to them for their enthusiasm and willingness to host us.”

The South Africa tour will kick off a bumper international home schedule which will also see Australia travel for a white ball series in July and Pakistan tour for a Test and white ball series in July and August.