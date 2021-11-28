Put your money on God of Love in Gerry Skelton Mem Trophy feature

Put your money on God of Love in Gerry Skelton Mem Trophy featureSunday, November 28, 2021
BY RUDDY ALLEN
After five failed attempts in the classes above, the Fitzgerald Richards-trained God of Love stepped down the ladder in what is expected to be a runaway victory in the $1-million Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance call for the Gerry Skelton Memorial Trophy at Caymanas Park today.
The three-year-old and upward event going over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) is the ninth event on the 10-race card and set to go to post at 4:20 pm. First race is at 11:45 am.
Based on class and talent, God of Love appears the horse to beat here. God of Love was second behind Mahogany over this distance three starts ago in a time of 1:05.0. God of Love, who was 8 ½ lengths behind Mahogany, came home in a time of 1:06.4. Robert Halledeen rides at top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb).
Go Deh Girl, trained by Anthony Nunes, and Alexa's Lodge, trained by Robert Pearson, should be in the running for second place.
Go Deh Girl should have done much better than finishing sixth in the recent St Elizabeth Distaff over a mile on November 13. Go Deh Girl should welcome this reduction in journey with open arms and could make a brave bid from this convenient mark. Omar Walker rides.
Racing at the Overnight Allowance for the first time on November 6, Alexa's Lodge finished a good second behind Nuclear Noon in a five-furlong round event. Alexa's Lodge got beaten by ¾ length in a smooth time of 1:00.1 for the distance.
Alexa's Lodge is as fit as hands can make her, and if she can reproduce that effort, then she could run well and go home earning.
The rest of the field is made up of Ras Emanuel, One Don, Loose ball, Raw Liquid and Another Bullet.
Ones to watch:
Race 1) General Mubaraak/The Nextbigting/Twilight Storm
Race 2) Nasdaq Princess/Kunama/Hail Mary
Race 3) Luksol/Babylike/Wowza
Race 4) It's All I/It'sabeautifulday/Vampire Rejection
Race 5) Prosecco/Morse Code/Clara's Vision
Race 6) Acero/Mr Universe/Princess Emanuelle
Race 7) Gorgeous Gift/Silent Cat/Vice Cherry Pie
Race 8) Drummer Boy/Diosa de Oro/Armageddon
Race 9) God of Love/Alkexa's Lodgfe/Go Deh Girl
Race 10) Baton Rogue/Will The Conquerer/Oldkingcole
