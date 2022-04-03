Put your money on Tekapunt in Prince Consort Stakes

Tekapunt hunts win number two on the “Road to the Triple Crown” for colts and geldings when he takes on six runners in the Prince Consort Stakes, a native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event over seven furlongs (1,400m) at Caymanas Park today.

Trained by Jason DaCosta, Tekapunt ( Northern Giant–Just A Flutter) had emerged as the leading runner heading into the Classic series of races for the male cohort after victory in the Sir Howard Stakes over six furlongs (1,200m) on March 13.

Tekapunt won by 1 ¾ lengths ahead of Shadowfax and Power in a time of 1:14.3 for the distance. Tekapunt is going to thrive on the extension in the journey.

The race is very much a highly competitive one as the remaining six horses are all in with good chances of winning the $1.75-million purse event.

The Prince Consort is the eighth event on the nine-race card with a post time of 4:45 pm. First race is at 12:35 pm.

Brinks had opened his season with a third-place finish behind Runaway Algo and Deezi over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) on March 12. As a result, Brinks is, therefore, better prepared for this assignment, plus he has won over this distance before.

The bay gelding has been increasing the tempo with some noticeable spins in mornings working with Classical Orb. Note: Brinks races with the figure 8 on.

Deezi had finished second behind Runaway Algo by just a length and a quater. Deezi was in front of Brinks in that event, and can do the same here. The bay colt will relish this longer trip as he is a live contender and will probably be on the front end.

Blue Vinyl was fourth behind Tekapunt in the Sir Howard Stakes over six furlongs (1,200m). With the winner Tekapunt, second-placed Shadowfax and third-placed Power present again, Blue Vinyl's chances of winning are thin but the present of the bustling Dane Nelson says otherwise. The Patrick Lynch trainee is not to be denied a chance.

Emperorofthecats made a winning start to his career on March 19 when he won by a head over four furlongs (800m). Since then, Emperorofthecats has impressed at exercise with many railbirds suggesting that this Carl Anderson trainee is above average. The bay gelding galloped six furlongs in a smart 1:13.2 beating stablemate Secret Emperor (1:16.2).

Power closed well on last when finishing third in the recent Sir Howard. Power is still going to find one or two in his way but has worked really well coming into the race. Trained by Philip Feanny, Power clocked 1:07.1 for five and a half furlongs with the last five furlongs done in 1:00.4 on March 28.

Shadowfax just failed to get the better of Tekapunt in the Sir Howard. With the distance a furlong (200m) longer, Shadowfax will have to find more to get the better of his recent conqueror. With that said, Shadowfax is tough and will fight to the end.

ONES TO WATCH:

Race 1) Sir Frederick/Storming/Riddim Up

Race 2) Adoring Texas/Duke of Springs/Comandate

Lunar

Race 3) Papito/Wifey Sez So/Take Two

Race 4) Prosecco/Sensational Gold/Pass The Booze

Race 5) Prince Marshall/Mine That Cat/Sir John

Race 6) Yellowstone/Berlino’s Choice/Prince Sanjay

Race 7) Baltusrol/Ket Witness/Broken Light

Race 8) Brinks/Deezi/Tekapunt

Race 9) Jordon Reign’s/Billy Whizz/Acero