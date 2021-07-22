Qatar blank Honduras to capture Group D

Qatar blank Honduras to capture Group DThursday, July 22, 2021
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Qatar shut out Honduras 2-0 on Tuesday to capture Group D and reach the quarter-finals of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup tournament.
Homam Ahmed and Abdelaziz Hatem both scored for Qatar, who will next face El Salvador in the quarter-finals.
Ahmed struck to give Qatar the lead in the 25th minute of the match at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. It marked the third straight match in which the champions of Asia opened the scoring.
Hatem capped the scoring with his second of the tournament, five minutes into second-half stoppage time.
Honduras needed just a point to win the group but instead they will now face Group A winner Mexico in the next round.
Panama beat Grenada 3-1, however, both teams failed to advance from Group D.
Elsewhere, Bryan Ruiz's headed second-half goal was all Costa Rica needed to beat Jamaica 1-0 at Exploria Stadium in Florida and claim first place in Group C.
Costa Rica, who survived a red card to their goalkeeper Leonel Moreira, needed only a draw to win their group but got the win anyway.
Ruiz scored in the 53rd minute after taking a pass in the box from teammate Ariel Lassiter.
Moreira was sent off in the second half after being called for a handball outside the penalty box, in the match which was delayed for over two hours due to bad weather in the Orlando area.
The loss of Moreira left Costa Rica with just 10 players on the field for the final 20 minutes of the match.
Suriname beat Guadeloupe 2-1 to record their first ever victory in the Gold Cup event in a game in which both clubs were already eliminated from the knockout round.
Nigel Hasselbaink scored the winner in the 79th minute, dribbling through traffic to make it 2-1.
Neither team had a chance to advance after losing their first two Group C matches.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy