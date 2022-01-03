QPR close in on Reggae Boy Palmer as goalkeeper Barnes goes on loan

LONDON, England (CMC) — West London club Queens Park Rangers (QPR) is closing in on a deal to sign Jamaica midfielder Kasey Palmer from English Championship rivals Bristol City, with talks said to be at an advanced stage.

QPR have also confirmed a new loan deal for their Jamaica goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

The Bristol Live website said it understood talks have been taking place for some weeks over a permanent switch for 25-year-old Reggae Boy Palmer, who has not featured in any of Manager Nigel Pearson's last seven match-day squads.

Pearson is said to be keen to get Palmer off the club's wage bill.

Palmer still has 18 months to run on his contract at City, having arrived in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea, and as one of the highest earners at the club simply is not providing value for money, according to Bristol Live.

“A transfer fee would, of course, be preferable but such are the financial realities of a COVID-influenced transfer market. City may have to simply take what they can get,” the website said.

City last week announced record losses of £38.4 million (US$51.9 million) for the financial year ending 2021, including collective salaries of £35.3 million (US$47.8 million), and although moves were made in the summer to bring that down, further reductions are needed.

QPR Director of Football Les Ferdinand is said to be a huge admirer of Palmer and believes club boss Mark Warburton can turn him into one of the best No 10s in the Championship, helping to cement their position inside the top six.

Bristol Live said the move would be agreeable for Palmer, who made his debut for the Reggae Boyz in a 4-1 defeat against the United States last year, because he has received assurances regarding his place in the team.

A move would also allow him and his family to move back to London, having been born in Lewisham and having spent his teenage years with Charlton Athletic and Chelsea.

Palmer has so far failed to hold down a first-team spot under three City managers – Lee Johnson, Dean Holden and Pearson – and “although he has shown glimpses of his unique talent and creativity, [he] has consistently struggled to earn the trust of his head coaches to start enough games”, the website said.

Of his 68 Championship appearances for City, 38 have been as a replacement, scoring six goals and adding six assists. Under Pearson he has seen his place as playmaker taken by teenagers Alex Scott and Ayman Benarous.

When asked recently about Palmer's status at the club, Pearson said: “To be absolutely honest with you, discussing individuals like that, he's not been included because other players have done more. Likewise, if he plays himself back into contention then so be it, fine.”

Yeovil Town, who play in England's fifth-tier National League, have meanwhile signed goalkeeper Barnes on a short-term loan from QPR.

The 25-year-old, who comes in as cover owing to Grant Smith's two-match suspension, has previously had loan spells at Burton Albion, Colchester United and Scottish top flight side Hibernian.

Barnes was called up to represent the Reggae Boyz for a pair of friendlies in June last year. The following month he was named in the squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup and made his official debut in Jamaica's final group-stage game against Costa Rica.