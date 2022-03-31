Quality key to Immaculate Champs plan, says Forde

Immaculate Conception High School is known primarily for girls who score very good grades in exams but over the past few years they have been slowly making waves in the area of athletics.

In 2019 they had their best-ever placing of 6th at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships under Head Coach Franz Forde, where they turned heads and got lots of attention from track and field aficionados.

Now after a small lull in their performances, brought on primarily by the pandemic, but also by the graduation of a few of their better athletes, Immaculate is set to deliver yet another pristine and polished display at Champs.

Forde is the man with the plan to challenge the status quo that at the moment sees the winner of Girls' Champs going to a school from central Jamaica year after year.

“We are recovering from the pandemic and we needed time to get ourselves sorted out again.

“We had a lot more discussions with the girls. We had a slouchy season in 2020 and 2021 was the same thing, so we told them that we just need you guys to come out here and deliver and believe in yourselves,” he said after a dominant performance in the short sprints at the Corporate Area Development Meet (CADM) earlier this month.

Forde revealed that the coaching staff has been extending themselves beyond the norm to ensure that the girls are being prepared well enough to deliver according to expectations.

“The girls have been working, the coaching staff has been working very hard, we have extended our hours, we go above and beyond and to be quite honest, that's one of the main reasons why you are seeing the difference.”

Their performances at the CADM shocked many, but not Forde, who had charged his girls to deliver at their very best at that event.

“We did, we really did expect it. We told them what we needed to do in order to come out and medal. We are small in numbers, but we are fierce, and we have quality and that is what we are working with, we are working with the quality,” he said.

Forde also explained that his athletes are intrinsically motivated and are up for the challenge of Champs.

“The girls are already hard on themselves and they have their numbers that they are looking forward to and all they need them to do, is just to go out there and to deliver.”

According to Forde, all the pieces of the puzzle are in place for a good Champs.

“The girls are just working hard, and the truth is we have a strong management team, we have a strong backing of the school [and] our principal works really hard. It's a new principal and she came out and anything that we asked for, once she realize that we do need it, she gives it to us. So, it's the supporting factor that is really there.”

Having swept the 100m in all four classes as the CADM, Immaculate will be hoping for a few podium finishes, if not gold medals in that event and others at the five-day athletic festival next week.

— Dwayne Richards