Quarter-miler Young targets spot on Jamaica's Olympics squad

Following her splendid relay leg split of 49.70 seconds, Jamaica's Charokee Young believes she has a great chance of punching her ticket to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Young, who is the former captain of Hydel High and now representing the University of Texas A&M, got the baton in fourth spot on the second leg, but ran an intelligent race, where she bided her time, before coming three wide at the top of the straight which handed her a five-metre lead.

“Knowing that I have a team that is depending on me, and I am not representing myself, drives me to go hard,” Young said.

Texas A&M set the meet, collegiate, and facility record in the women's 4x400-metre relay in a time of 3:22.34, which is also the fastest time in the world this year by almost two seconds.

“I had a 49.7 split on the 4x400 relays and I most definitely believe I am in condition to push for the national teams,” said Young.

“...I definitely believe I can make the team if I go out there and do my very best on that day,” she added.

Young, who had a personal best of 50.85 established on May 29, ran 51.13 in the 400m and was fifth behind her teammate Athing Mu who clocked an impressive 49.57.

“I am pretty comfortable with that time because all those times are in range, they are not far apart, so I am very happy with my performance because if I work on some stuff I can definitely drop my time,” Young explained.

Young's Texas A&M finished second in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship on 63 points, 11 adrift of champions University of Southern California with 74 points.

“It was a pretty tough championship and my team went out there to do their very best, and each individual on the team went out there to give as much points as possible. I gave as many points to my team and performed my best,” she pointed out.

The talented Young will now get some rest before flying to Jamaica for the National Senior Championship set to begin June 24 in Kingston.

“I just want to go out there and do my best and try to hit personal best once more, and if I don't hit personal best, I will still be happy, because it has been a long season,” said Young.

“But my ultimate goal is to try and make the team and also get a personal best,” she added.

Young will have her hands full despite having the third-fastest time among the Jamaicans of 50.85. Stacy-Ann Williams, who was behind Young at the NCAAs, has the fastest time of the season of 50.34, ahead of ChrisAnn Gordon with 50.84.

The Jamaican 400m field is deep with quality as there will be the Olympic and World championships bronze medallist Shericka Jackson, Stephanie-Ann McPherson, Candice McLeod, Ronda White, Roneisha McGregor, and Christine Day all fighting for that top three spots and top eight relay spots.