Rabada stars as South Africa outplay Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Rabada stars as South Africa outplay Bangladesh in T20 World CupWednesday, November 03, 2021
|
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Kagiso Rabada yesterday hailed South Africa's convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh to boost their semi-final hopes at the Twenty20 World Cup after the pace spearhead stood out with figures of 3-20.
Rabada and fellow quick Anrich Nortje shared six wickets between them to skittle out Bangladesh for just 84 in 18.2 overs in Abu Dhabi.
South Africa lost four wickets but skipper Temba Bavuma hit an unbeaten 31 and steered the team home in 13.3 overs for a third win from four Super 12 matches.
England, with four wins from four, are virtually assured of a place in the semi-finals leaving South Africa and Australia as the main contenders for second place in the group.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are now definitely out of the equation in Group One with West Indies only left with a slim chance of progress.
Taskin Ahmed returned figures of 2-18 but Bangladesh bowed out after losing all their four matches.
Rabada came all guns blazing after South Africa elected to field first and sent back Mohammad Naim, for nine, and Soumya Sarkar, for nought, to be on a hat-trick.
Mushfiqur Rahim denied Rabada his third-successive wicket on the first ball of his next over but got out three deliveries later without scoring.
Bangladesh suffered another double blow when Nortje claimed skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's prized scalp for three and Afif Hossain fell to Dwaine Pretorius for a duck.
Bangladesh slipped to 34-5 and the wickets kept tumbling with Nortje and leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi sharing five wickets between them as South Africa wrapped up the Bangladesh innings in 18.2 overs.
Mahedi Hasan top-scored with 27 before being caught and bowled by Nortje.
In reply, South Africa fell to 33-3 after Aiden Markam was dismissed for nought by Taskin but Rassie van der Dussen, who made 22, and Bavuma put the chase back on track.
The pair put on 47 runs for the fourth wicket before Nasum Ahmed got van der Dussen out.
David Miller came to hit the winning boundary as South Africa made it three wins in a row after their opening loss to Australia who are third in the table led by unbeaten England.
Scoreboard
Bangladesh
Mohammad Naim c Hendricks b Rabada 9
Liton Das lbw b Shamsi 24
Soumya Sarkar lbw b Rabada 0
Mushfiqur Rahim c Hendricks b Rabada 0
Mahmudullah Riyad c Markram b Nortje 3
Afif Hossain b Pretorius 0
Shamim Hossain c Maharaj b Shamsi 11
Mahedi Hasan c and b Nortje 27
Taskin Ahmed run out (Bavuma) 3
Nasum Ahmed hit wicket b Nortje 0
Shoriful Islam not out 0
Extras (lb1, nb2, w4) 7
Total (all out, 8.2 overs) 84
Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Naim), 2-22 (Soumya), 3-24
(Mushfiqur), 4-34 (Mahmudullah), 5-34 (Afif), 6-45
(Liton), 7-64 (Shamim), 8-77 (Taskin), 9-84 (Mahedi),
10-84 (Nasum)
Bowling: Maharaj 4-0-23-0, Rabada 4-0-20-3 (nb2,
w3), Nortje 3.2-0-8-3 (w1), Pretorius 3-0-11-1, Shamsi
4-0-21-2
South Africa (target 85)
Q de Kock b Mahedi 16
R Hendricks lbw b Taskin 4
R van der Dussen c Shoriful b Nasum 22
A Markram c Naim b Taskin 0
T Bavuma not out 31
D. Miller not out 5
Extras (b4, lb1, w3) 8
Total (4 wickets, 13.3 overs) 86
Did not bat: D Pretorius, K Rabada, K Maharaj, A Nortje,
T Shamsi
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Hendrick), 2-28 (de Kock), 3-33
(Markram), 4-80 (van der Dussen)
Bowling: Taskin 4-0-18-2 (w1), Shoriful 4-0-15-0
(w1), Mahedi 2.3-0-19-1, Nasum 2-0-22-1 (w1),
Soumya 1-0-7-0
Toss: South Africa
Result: South Africa won by six wickets
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy