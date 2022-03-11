Racing News for Saturday, March 5, 2022

CRAFTY AND READY IN A STROLL

Five-year-old, American-bred, dark bay horse Crafty and Ready went on an afternoon stroll in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($1m-$800,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs.

Trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by Dane Nelson, Crafty and Ready had no problems at the start of the race, going ahead of Rohan Kabir (Tevin Foster), Don Almighty (Chris Mamdeen), and Unknown Soldier (Omar Walker) in the four-horse field following the withdrawal of Peking Cruz and Ajita.

Navigating the half-mile turn, Crafty and Ready began to open up on the field as Unknown Soldier went in chase. Crafty and Ready then wasted no time in the straight, powering home to score by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:07.1 after splits 23.3 x 47.0.

Don Almighty finished second and Rohan Kabir third.

NINA DORADA UPSETS AT 13-1

Sent off at odds of 13-1 in a field of seven runners, the Lawrence Freemantle-owned and -trained Nina Dorada made one move to beat rivals in a five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) over 5 1/2 furlongs.

Nina Dorada was hustled by jockey Raddesh Roman to take the early lead ahead of Better Best (Omar Walker), Little Buzz (Javaniel Patterson), and Duke of Springs (Shane Richardson) going into the half-mile turn (800m).

Nina Dorada continued to extend her lead on rivals approaching the distance, and by the time the field turned for home the five-year-old bay mare was long gone. Nina Dorada won by 6 ¼ lengths ahead of Better Best and Dodge This Link (Dane Dawkins) in a time of 1:10.0.

BIG ARGUMENT A WINNER AFTER EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Running with the visor off and the cheekpieces on along with the figure 8 and Lasix, Big Argument finally found her head in front at the wire in a native-bred, four-year-old maiden contest travelling 6 furlongs.

Big Argument, after a sedate start, coupled up nicely under jockey Kiaman McGregor and surrounded rivals to take up the running going into the half-mile turn. Big Argument led ahead of Victoriasmedallion (Paul Francis), JB Flyer (Phillip Parchment), and Soul Amia (Linton Steadman).

Although swerving in deep stretch, Big Argument, trained by Edward Stanberry, had too much for rivals and came away a 2 ¼-length winner. Always Vigorous (Javaniel Patterson) was second and Tocatbetheglory (Richard Henry) third. The win was McGregor's first for the season.

Tocatbetheglory finished second but was disqualified and placed third for causing interference to Always Vigorous in the stretch.

RARE WINNER FOR JOCKEY DANIEL SATCHELL

Jockey Daniel Satchell notched his first winner for the season on Anaso in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) spread over 4 furlongs (800m).

Satchell got Anaso out of the starting gates in good order, to dispute the early lead with Shesaysyes (Abigail Able). The Ryan Darby trainee, after a battle with Shesaysyes for the first two furlongs (400m), edged away to win by 2 ½ lengths.

Shesaysyes finished second and Cup A Soup (Jordan Barrett) finished third. The final time was 48.1.

NINE HORSES CLAIMED

In the second race, Dennis Pryce claimed Rohan Kabir for owner Busy Racing Stable from Ryan Darby; Phillip Lee claimed Unknown Soldier for owner Nicholas Miller from Victor Williams; and Alford Brown claimed Crafty An d Ready for owner Norris Phinn from Ian Parsard. These three horses were claimed for $1 million each.

Winner of the fourth race Three Times Lucky was taken from Jason DaCosta by Errol Burke for owner Shushana Lowden for $525,000.

Patrick Fong claimed Cup A Soup for himself from Steven Todd for $250,000, and Edward Hamilton claimed Anaso for owner Junior Golding from Ryan Darby, also for $250,000 from the sixth race.

In the 10th race, Nicholas Smith claimed Subbie for owner Henry Mitto from Dennis Thwaites; Fernando Geddes claimed Hot Ice for owner Christopher Gordon from Ryan Darby; and Shaun Williams claimed Tradition for owner Nigel Fisher from Phillip Lee. All horses were claimed for $400,000 each.