RACING NEWS FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 30, 2021

WINNER NUMBER 7 FOR LAWRENCE FREEMANTLE

Trainer Lawrence Freemantle maintained his winning form this season when he notched his seventh win after his charge Another Commander made one move to win the Fitz Richards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) travelling 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Apprentice Shane Richardson sent Another Commander to the front ahead of Mr Ambassador (Christopher Mamdeen) and Reigning King (Dane Nelson). The four-year-old chestnut gelding maintained his lead comfortably before upping the tempo at the top of the lane.

Although tiring inside the final furlong, Another Commander ( Sensational Slam – Diamond Princess) had done more than enough to hold onto the lead to the wire. Another Commander won by three parts of a length ahead of Unknown Soldier (Aaron Chatrie) and Bloodsweatandtears (Mario Chong) in a time of 1:23.1.

UNCLE VERNON IN THE NICK OF TIME

Consistent five-year-old chestnut horse Uncle Vernon , trained by Anthony Smith and ridden by Dane Dawkins, got up in the nick of time to nip Special Counsel on the wire to win the Alvin Kennedy Restricted Allowance event.

Contesting five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course, Uncle Vernon ( Traditional – Kathythetraina) sat behind Special Counsel (Anthony Thomas) going into the half-mile (800m) turn. Uncle Vernon, who hugged the inside rails in the straight, came with a strong run towards the end of the race, getting home by ½ length in a driving finish.

Azul, ridden by Tevin Foster, finished third as the final time for the event was recorded at 1:02.2. The win by Uncle Vernon was Smith's first for the season.

SAMANTHA FLETCHER STRIKES AT 52-1

Apprentice Samantha Fletcher guided home long shot Strike At Will to win the Neville Morrison Restricted Allowance 11 event over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) at odds of 52-1.

The Tensang Chung-trained Strike At Will got a decent break and surged to the lead leaving the seven furlong (1,400m) marker. Strike At Will held the lead down the backstretch ahead of Colawill (Ramon Nepare) and Bold Sami (Roger Hewitt) before turning on the pressure at the half-mile.

Although coming under pressure in deep stretch, Fletcher applied all of her strength to keep Strike At Will going to score by a length and a half ahead of Princess Lizzy (Javaniel Patterson). The final time was 1:51.2.

LALALA BAMB

Having raced last on August 8, 2020, Lalala Bamba ( Soul Warrior – Sysi ) returned to competitive racing wearing the tongue-tie and made one move to win the Calva Morgan native-bred five-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance (NW2) over the straight course.

With Shane Ellis riding for trainer Dennis Pryce, Lalala Bamba got a good break and set sail on the front end from early on. Staying with the field for most of the way, Lalala Bamba, while, under pressure, edged away to win by half a length.

Golden Emperor (Roger Hewitt) finished second ahead of Hecandance (Trevor Simpson) in third. The final time was 1:02.2.

SEVEN HORSES CLAIMED

Seven horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the first race, Welsh Soutar claimed Reigning King for owner Yehert Miller from Johnny Wilmot, Dennis Pryce claimed Another Commander for owner Busy Racing Stable from Lawrence Freemantle and Ryan Darby claimed Coralando for owner Raphael Gordon from Lorne Kirlew. All horses in the first event were claimed for $550,000 each.

In the second race, Marlon Anderson claimed Reassurance for owner Diamonds from Joseph Durrant, Marvin Campbell claimed Cruising Motion for himself from Edward Stanberry and Nicholas Smith claimed Mr Lyndhurst for himself from Lawrence Freemantle. All horses were claimed at a tag of $250,000 each.

Ian Roberts claimed Determine King for himself for $180,000 from Linton Calder from the third race.

— Compiled by Ruddy Allen