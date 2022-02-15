Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, February 12, 2022

Trainer Gary Crawford (left) and groom David Commock (right) celebrate with winning horse Katalina (Javaniel Patterson) in the winners' enclosure.

Jockey Dane Nelson cools out during the races.

Groom Recordo Wallace leads his charge Stickydon to the winners' enclosure after winning the sixth race. The jockey is Anthony Thomas. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Jockey Andre Powell makes sure everything is in place aboard Sudden Flight before the start of a race. The groom is Dennis Gardener.

Foster indicates that he is a winner.