Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, February 12, 2022

Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, February 12, 2022Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|
Trainer Gary Crawford (left) and groom David Commock (right) celebrate with winning horse Katalina (Javaniel Patterson) in the winners' enclosure.
Jockey Dane Nelson cools out during the races.
Groom Recordo Wallace leads his charge Stickydon to the winners' enclosure after winning the sixth race. The jockey is Anthony Thomas. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
Jockey Andre Powell makes sure everything is in place aboard Sudden Flight before the start of a race. The groom is Dennis Gardener.
Foster indicates that he is a winner.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy